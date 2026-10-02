Steelers Advised to Acquire Former Top 5 Pick After Michael Pittman Jr. No-Show

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for two receivers each of the past two offseasons — D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. After falling to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, though, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed the Steelers could trade for another wideout before the NFL trade deadline.

On Friday, Knox listed eight players who could benefit from a change of scenery. Former No. 4 overall selection Marvin Harrison Jr. made the list, and Knox named the Steelers one of two potential trade suitors.

“Unless something changes dramatically, Harrison risks being labeled a disappointment for as long as he remains with the Cardinals. He’s not going to establish himself as a true No. 1 receiver in Arizona either,” wrote Knox.

“Landing with a team that lacks a true top option could be Harrison’s best bet for reestablishing his NFL stock.”

Knox didn’t specifically write it, but he appears to see the Steelers as lacking a true top option. On Thursday against the Browns, Metcalf finally broke out with 115 receiving yards.

However, Pittman, who has started opposite Metcalf, had two catches for 15 yards. Pittman has seven catches for 89 yards in three games this season.

Could the Steelers Really Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. needing a fresh start.

Knox discussed Harrison’s potential to be a trade candidate after ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler hit upon the topic in a joint article released Wednesday.

Fowler wrote teams “are continuing to watch” the situation with Harrison “closely, wondering if he could become available.” If that happens, the ESPN insider added that one team sees the receiver’s value as a Day 3 selection.

The Cardinals selected Harrison at No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he hasn’t justified that selection since the start of the 2025 campaign, the Steelers would likely sign up for landing the top 5 talent for a Day 3 pick.

As a rookie in 2024, Harrison had 62 catches for 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. But he’s taken a back seat to Michael Wilson in targets the past season-plus.

Harrison only had four catches for 73 yards in the first three games this season.

It’s not clear the Cardinals would only accept a Day 3 pick for the former top 5 selection. It wouldn’t be a bad idea, though, for the Steelers to inquire.

Harrison turned only 24 years old in August. In Pittsburgh, he could infuse a tremendous amount of young talent into the Steelers receiver room.

Pittsburgh Wide Receivers Showing Inconsistencies in 2026

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Pittsburgh Steelers a trade landing spot for Marvin Harrison Jr. after Michael Pittman Jr.’s Week 4 no-show.

If a Day 3 pick is really the asking price, then the Steelers probably are a candidate to land Harrison. Anything more, though, and it might become too expensive for a team that’s already dedicated a lot of resources to receiver.

While the Steelers have traded for Metcalf and Pittman over the past year and a half, they have also selected Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard on Day 2 of the draft since 2024.

Wilson and Bernard have each flashed what they can do this season. But they are experiencing the same problem as Metcalf and Pittman are — inconsistencies.

Metcalf had problems with drops in the first two weeks. On Thursday, he finally came alive. However, Pittman posted two receptions of more than 20 yards in Week 1, missed Week 2 and has 31 yards on four catches since then.

While Pittman might be playing through a foot issue, the Steelers need him to be a lot more reliable each week.

Adding Harrison to the group sounds great on paper. But it could also exacerbate the problem the Steelers have at receiver. They need one or two guys to emerge as go-to pass-catchers Aaron Rodgers can count on every game. Throwing Harrison into the mix as another possibility could only muddy the water and stunt the development of Wilson or Bernard.

Until the Steelers get better production in their passing game, though, pundits are likely going to see them as a trade destination for a receiver.