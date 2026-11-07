NFL Makes Final Ruling on Mason McCormick Punishment for Jared Verse Slam

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick received significant backlash from members of the Cleveland Browns for his body slam of defensive end Jared Verse last Sunday. But McCormick will not face any further repercussions from the league.

The NFL announced four fines from the Steelers-Browns matchup during Week 8. One fine was against the Steelers while the other three were on the Browns.

McCormick didn’t receive any of the four fines.

On the controversial play, Verse jumped in the air to try and block a Chris Boswell field goal during the first quarter. In response, McCormick twisted Verse in the air and then slammed him to the ground.

The play drew a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff.

The Steelers went on to defeat the Browns 27-6. Verse vented for days after the game about McCormick’s take down against him.

“To be quite honest with you, that was the play that made me got me to be really angry. I was genuinely upset about the game, the way things were moving,” Verse said to reporters, via 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter. “But at that point, it became really deep. You’re doing dirty [expletive]. You’re going to try to sweep my legs out.”

Steelers’ Mason McCormick Doesn’t Get Fine For Jared Verse Body Slam

It’s probably safe to assume the Browns won’t be big fans of the league’s decision not to fine McCormick for his hit on Verse.

In addition to Verse, Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer was still accusing McCormick of dirty action on the body slam play Thursday.

“Take his legs out and slam him to the ground, there’s no way we would discuss that,” said Storer in his weekly press conference, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “That’s not what we’re about. The NFL, we’re going out there and battling each other each and every week, but we’re not trying to hurt anybody.

Clearly, Verse and Storer saw McCormick’s actions as trying to intentionally cause injury. The NFL, though, appeared to think otherwise. If the league agreed with Verse and Storer, then McCormick should have received a fine.

Steelers’ Jaquan Brisker, 3 Browns Players Get Fines From Week 8

While McCormick didn’t receive a fine, Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker did.

Brisker made contact with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s head area on the first third down of the game. The Steelers made the third down stop, but Brisker received a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer.

The CBS Sports broadcast team questioned the call. But clearly, the NFL agreed with the decision, doubling down on punishment for Brisker.

The safety received a $17,911 fine. This was Brisker’s first fine of the 2026 season.

Browns’ Tyson Campbell also received a fine for using his helmet on unnecessary roughness in Week 8. His fine amount was the largest of the game — $23,822.

Cleveland’s Quinshon Judkins and Sam Williams each received fines for taunting as well. Judkins will pay an $11,941 fine while Williams’s fine will be $6,361.