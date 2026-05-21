Mason Rudolph Speaks out on Steelers Offseason QB Competition

The return of Aaron Rodgers ended the drama the Pittsburgh Steelers had with QB1. But the Steelers determining roles for quarterbacks Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar is just beginning.

Rudolph is the savvy veteran of that group. That doesn’t guarantee him anything, though, with the Steelers potentially interested in keeping both of their quarterback projects.

Still, it could give him an edge. At offseason workouts Wednesday, Rudolph addressed how he is approaching Pittsburgh’s competition behind center.

“I think you just draw on your experience from all the different situations and combinations that I’ve been through, through my career,” said Rudolph. “But I’ve won games here. I know I’m capable of winning games when my number’s been called upon. That’s what I’ve done.

“Each year is a new journey. You just look forward to pushing forward with the guys in this group and learning new names. But my outlook and approach has not changed. I’m gonna take every rep and make the most of it.”

Mason Rudolph Voices His Value to Steelers

Rudolph, Howard and even Allar (based on one crazy take) are cut candidates this summer. With that in mind, Rudolph provided an intriguing answer to how he plans to attack the team’s quarterback competition.

In all likelihood, the veteran didn’t have an alternative motivation with his response. He was just providing an honest answer.

Even still, Rudolph reminding the media he has experience is notable with Howard and Allar possessing zero NFL experience.

Rudolph is 9-9-1 in 19 career NFL starts. He’s appeared in 34 games over eight years in the NFL.

With the Steelers, Rudolph owns an 8-5-1 record. Over 26 games, he has thrown 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per pass.