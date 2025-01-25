Steelers QB Reunion Floated as 2025 Offseason Possibility

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started five different quarterbacks over the past three seasons since Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers didn’t bring back three of them last offseason when the team historically revamped its entire quarterback room.

But this week, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac suggested the possibility of one of those three quarterbacks who departed the team last year returning.

“If the Steelers do settle on [Justin] Fields, there is still a matter of who will be the backup,” Dulac wrote on January 20. “The best addition would be [Daniel] Jones, the former New York Giants quarterback.

“And would the Steelers consider another reunion with Mason Rudolph?”

The Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. At that time, pundits viewed him as a potential successor for Roethlisberger. But Rudolph struggled with his opportunity to start in 2019.

Right after Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, making Rudolph an afterthought. But Rudolph led the Steelers on a three-game winning streak and into the playoffs to end the 2023 season.

Rudolph spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Could Mason Rudolph Return as Steelers Backup QB?

There are several moving parts to Dulac’s hypothetical. First, the Steelers beat writer assumed Fields would be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback next season.

Dulac has reported that is likely to be the case. But incumbent starting quarterback Russell Wilson has expressed a strong desire to return to Pittsburgh.

Pundits agree that only one of the two quarterbacks can return. But it’s hardly a foregone conclusion that Fields, instead of Wilson, will be back with the Steelers.

In theory, the Steelers could reunite with Rudolph whether Fields or Wilson return as their projected starter. But the question is whether Rudolph would be willing to return to Pittsburgh as a backup.

Granted, that’s what he was with the Titans in 2024. Rudolph posted average statistics during his opportunities to play, posting nine touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 6.7 yards per attempt average. Rudolph also went 1-4 as a starter.

With the Steelers, though, Rudolph was 8-4-1 as a starter. He departed the team as their starter last year.

Dulac’s proposal of Rudolph returning to his original NFL home is a bit wild but realistic. However, Dulac made it clear it’s only possible if Rudolph accepts the backup role.

Will Kyle Allen Be Considered Backup QB Candidate?

The other factor in Dulac’s hypothetical is Kyle Allen. The 28-year-old served as the Steelers backup for eight games last season.

But when both Wilson and Fields were healthy, Allen was Pittsburgh’s emergence No. 3 quarterback.

Dulac argued the Steelers will not consider Allen for the No. 2 role in 2025.

Allen hasn’t appeared on the field enough recently to carve out a more significant NFL role. He attempted one pass during the 2024 season although it was a 19-yard completion.

He didn’t have any pass attempts in 2023.

Allen last started a game in 2022 for the Houston Texans. He is 7-12 as an NFL starter, but Allen is 2-12 since beginning his career 5-0.

In theory, the Steelers could re-sign Allen and still reunite with Rudolph. Together, both would be able to provide quality depth to whoever was Pittsburgh’s starter.

But based on his first tenure with the Steelers, it’s highly doubtful Rudolph would return if he isn’t “in the pole position” to be at least the backup.