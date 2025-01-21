Steelers QB Russell Wilson Gets Bad News Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Russell Wilson made it very clear that he would love to re-sign as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The only issue — it’s beginning to appear increasingly likely that the Steelers have turned the page to Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac seemingly confirmed that the Steelers are expected to move on from Wilson while breaking down the roster on January 18.

“Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and it is highly unlikely both will be re-signed,” Dulac began.

Continuing: “When Wilson and the Steelers agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract in March, it was done so with both sides intending to sign a longer deal after the season. But, with the way the season ended with five consecutive losses and a disconnect existing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, that deal might not materialize.”

“Wilson was brought here to help end the playoff victory drought, and it didn’t happen,” Dulac reminded. He also added that “bringing in another veteran quarterback does not make sense.”

“That’s why Fields, in all likelihood, will be given the job,” the veteran reporter concluded. “He’s only 25, and he showed big development from his stay in Chicago.”

What Will Become of Russell Wilson If Steelers Pass in Free Agency?

Wilson stated publicly that he’d still like to play for several more seasons so long as his body allows it. He just turned 36 in November, so another four years would get him to 40, assuming there are suitors out there that request his services.

Although the Steelers may pass on Wilson in 2025, he should find a job somewhere.

There’s a scarcity of starting QBs around the NFL right now, with more and more veterans from the recent golden age retiring and more and more rookies failing to develop. Wilson — for all his faults — still gives a team a better chance to win than a player like Will Levis, Drew Lock or Aidan O’Connell, for example, and that’s before the yearly helping of injuries at the position.

For Wilson’s sake, it also helps that this is considered to be a very weak and uncertain quarterback class in the draft.

Even if a franchise like the Tennessee Titans selects a QB at No. 1 overall, there’s a real concern that said prospect may not be equipped to start in Week 1. That’s where a player like Wilson could come in.

It doesn’t have to be with the Titans, but there are enough question marks around the league at quarterback that Wilson should find a home — for at least one more season. If he fails to impress in 2025, however, a stronger crop of prospects could oust him out of a guaranteed starting role in 2026.

Steelers QB Justin Fields’ Market Value Is Below $10 Million

Spotrac’s market value estimations are rarely exact, but they do serve as a decent gauge of how a player’s body of work is viewed from a financial perspective.

Right now, Spotrac is placing Fields’ market value at just $8.9 million per year.

Now, that doesn’t mean Fields won’t command a salary over $10 million per year. Supply and demand often increase value and as outlined above, there is currently a need at quarterback around the league.

Having said that, it does hint that Fields could make less than $20 million per year in 2025 — and that would make him even more appealing for Pittsburgh.

Fields knows Smith’s system already, he’s shown that he can win some games behind a strong Steelers defense, and he’s not going break the bank financially. He also has the potential to improve, and he’s expressed a strong interest in returning.

As Dulac alluded — connecting the dots between Fields and the Steelers in 2025, everything seems to match up well. Needless to say, that’s not a great turn of events for Wilson.