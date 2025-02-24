Steelers ‘Have Their Hat in the Ring’ for $364 Million QB: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. But there’s a growing possibility that the Steelers don’t view either as the answer for their 2025 roster.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Feb. 24 the Steelers are doing their due diligence in the quarterback market, which includes a trade for veteran Matthew Stafford.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the right have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring,” Breer wrote on Stafford’s market. “The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

Stafford, who has earned about $364.3 million in his NFL career, is arguably the top veteran quarterback available this offseason. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on The Rich Eisen Show on Feb. 21 that the Los Angeles Rams have given Stafford permission to seek a trade to another team.

Steelers ‘Shown Interest’ in QB Matthew Stafford: Report

Pundits floated the Steelers as a potential landing spot for Stafford early this offseason. But a Stafford trade to Pittsburgh is a more realistic possibility now with the Rams allowing the veteran to find his trade options.

On Feb. 23, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed the Steelers land Stafford for three 2025 draft picks. But Moton also included Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in his trade proposal.

The best of those three picks was a second-rounder.

That might not be enough to even land Stafford. FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported the Rams want a first-round pick for the quarterback.

“Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal,” wrote Schultz.

Breer didn’t dive too specifically into what it might take to land Stafford in a trade. But he questioned whether an NFL team would be willing to give up a first-rounder and then sign Stafford to the long-term extension he desires.

“What’s hard to know now, though, is what the Rams would be willing to take to part with Stafford,” Breer wrote. “If it’s a first-round pick, would the aforementioned teams still be willing to do a deal at more than $50 million per year?”

The other teams Breer mentioned as interested in Stafford possess top 10 selections in the first round. It could be difficult for the Steelers to compete with a trade offer containing a top 10 pick since their first-rounder is No. 21 overall.

That could still be the case if Stafford’s value is closer to a high second-rounder. To beat that offer, the Steelers may still need to part with their No. 21 pick.

Should the Steelers Replace Russell Wilson, Justin Fields With Matthew Stafford?

Whether the Steelers can land Stafford is one question, but whether they should even try is another matter.

There’s not much doubt that Stafford would be a quarterback upgrade over Wilson and Fields similar to how they were an improvement from Kenny Pickett last year. In 2024, Stafford posted a 65.8% completion percentage with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the Rams to a 10-6 record in 16 starts and a playoff win.

Three years ago, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

But Stafford turned 37 years old on Feb. 7, which makes him older than Wilson. Stafford is hardly the long-term solution behind center the Steelers so desperately need.

If the Steelers elect to give up valuable draft capital for a quarterback who is approaching the end of his career, they have to be fully confident they can compete for the Super Bowl immediately. But there should be tremendous doubt about whether that’s possible given how the entire Steelers roster played at the end of the 2024 season.