Steelers Get Bad News on Matthew Stafford Before NFL Free Agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers weigh their options at quarterback — namely, whether or not they should re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields in NFL free agency while also considering alternative candidates that may become available — one potential trade route could be off the board.

Per ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano on February 8, “[Los Angeles] Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to return to L.A. in 2025, according to sources close to the situation.”

“The past two seasons have been good for Stafford, who turned 37 on Friday and believes the Rams’ leadership gives them ability to contend every year,” Graziano explained. Adding: “Something will have to be done with Stafford’s contract, though, as was the case last offseason when the Rams slid $5 million of his 2025 money into 2024 and guaranteed him $40 million. Of that $40 million in guarantees, $4 million comes in the form of a 2025 roster bonus due next month. The rest of his 2025 compensation is a non-guaranteed $23 million.”

Graziano went on to note that he expects the Rams to “convert salary into bonuses again to lower [Stafford’s cap] hit” once again.

Graziano’s ESPN colleague Jeremy Fowler then seconded this report, relaying that “people I’ve talked to with the Rams don’t sound overly concerned about Stafford leaving, despite the tricky contract situation.”

“By all accounts, Stafford was happy with the direction of the offense this season, and multiple people with the team say it doesn’t seem as if changes are coming,” Fowler continued later. Acknowledging that “other teams will inevitably call the Rams to gauge trade interest anyway.”

The Steelers were expected to be among those teams. Per USA Today’s Steelers Wire and Bovada on February 8, “the Rams are the current favorites to keep Stafford with -190 odds, while the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied at +400 odds.”

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sends Rams Public Message After Cooper Kupp Trade News: ‘I’m Up for an Adventure’

The real reason Stafford trade speculation has heated up in recent days were because of his wife, Kelly Stafford’s, comments on her on her podcast, “The Morning After.”

“I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this but, hell, why not?” Kelly Stafford began a long rant on February 6, reacting to the Cooper Kupp trade news.

“Matthew — you guys know this — true professional, always falls on the sword for his team, leader. I mean, he’s a coach in that building. He’s helping everyone do everything,” she said at first. Calling her husband “one of those guys that you root for because he does everything right.”

“Here’s the thing, I love the city of [Los Angeles],” Kelly continued. “I love the city of L.A. — I love living here… With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it.”

Stafford’s wife then brought up the idea of a trade, noting that there’s one scenario where the Rams could decide to move on and another scenario where her husband decides to leave.

“I value being respected and wanted over convenience,” she expressed. “It would be very convenient to stay, very easy, but if someone doesn’t feel valued then I’m like, let’s hit the road. Let’s go on an adventure.”

“My husband wants to win,” Kelly added later. “The trading away of Cooper [Kupp]? I guess I’m a little confused because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship — and I think if we go, we win. Then you’re in the Super Bowl and I think we have a chance against Kansas City. One play away, and all of a sudden now in the offseason you’re talking about trading your veteran wide receiver who has been a pillar in this place for eight years… and there’s now talk about trading your quarterback away?”

“It confuses me,” Kelly Stafford concluded the rant, “but again, I’m up for an adventure.”

A Steelers-Rams Trade Could Kill 2 Birds With 1 Stone

If the Rams elect not to move Stafford as Graziano and Fowler reported, that is unfortunate news for the Steelers because a trade with Los Angeles could have killed two birds with one stone.

Pittsburgh needs a quarterback, but they could also use another veteran wide receiver to pair with said 2025 signal-caller. Needless to say, a package deal for Stafford and Kupp would likely be seen as an ideal scenario to many.

That is, assuming a Stafford trade isn’t a total pipe dream. And if it is, should the Steelers still consider a move to acquire Kupp?