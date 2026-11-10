Steelers ST Coach Rips Browns on Mason McCormick Criticism

The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on to preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. The coaching staff made that rather clear while speaking to reporters Monday, a day before the league’s trade deadline.

But with one answer to begin this week, Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Crossman reflected back on the team’s other Ohio rival, the Cleveland Browns, to defend left guard Mason McCormick.

Several days after the Steelers-Browns matchup in Week 8 on November 1, Cleveland edge rusher Jared Verse and special teams coordinator Byron Storer continued to criticize McCormick for his violent take down of Verse on a field-goal attempt during the game.

Verse and Storer both strongly implied there was intent to injure in McCormick’s actions.

On Monday, Crossman put that argument on blast while also suggesting it was time for the Browns to get over the play.

“I think it was a week and a half ago. So, I moved on from it,” Crossman said initially on his thoughts about the conversation on the play

“The thing I know about the National Football League and professionals, it’s a player’s league. We are never going to do anything with the idea of trying to hurt a player.”

Steelers’ Danny Crossman Fires Indirect Message at Browns ST Coordinator?

Clearly, Crossman took issue with Verse and Storer continuing to answer questions on the McCormick play as late as last Thursday — four days after the game. Crossman appeared to continue taking subtle shots at Storer as he defended McCormick on Monday.

“It’s all about the players. The rest of us are second fiddle, including myself,” said Crossman. “No offense, including everybody that talks about it. It’s about the players.

“So, there would never, ever be anything where there would be any intention of trying to hurt a player.

“So, I think that’s nonsense.”

Crossman then emphasized again the Steelers would not intend to hurt another player on purpose.

The Steelers special teams coordinator’s answer was in response to what Storer said to reporters last week.

“Take his legs out and slam him to the ground, there’s no way we would discuss that,” said Storer on Thursday, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “That’s not what we’re about. The NFL, we’re going out there and battling each other each and every week, but we’re not trying to hurt anybody.”

Mason McCormick Not Fined for Jared Verse Takedown

McCormick received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on his Verse takedown. On the play, Verse left his feet, jumping to try and block the field-goal attempt.

McCormick responded by grabbing Verse’s legs and twisting him sideways in the air. The Browns defender then landed on the side of his head.

Verse shared with reporters last week he was disappointed his teammates didn’t come to his defense. But Browns players told the media they didn’t see the play. Verse also didn’t defend himself, so the takedown passed during the game without much notice besides the penalty and reaction on social media.

While McCormick received a flag on the play, the NFL didn’t fine him for the take down.

Crossman’s response Monday should be the end of the discourse around the play for quite some time. The Steelers and Browns won’t play again this season unless it’s in the playoffs.

Next year, though, the Steelers-Browns matchups might be must-watch television given the building hatred between the newer players in the rivalry.