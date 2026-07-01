Steelers Named Potential Suitor for 363-Pound Ex-Top 10 Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers added an offensive lineman on each of the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh did that in lieu of signing a big-time lineman free agent. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers couldn’t still target a veteran guard, such as Mekhi Becton, before training camp.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named seven bargain-bin free agents who could still help a team in 2026. Moton labeled the Steelers a potential suitor for Becton.

“Although Becton started in 14 of 15 outings with the Chargers, he battled knee and hand injuries that may have affected his performances. The 6’7″, 363-pound guard also suffered a concussion last year. Los Angeles released him before free agency in March,” wrote Moton.

“Becton has an extensive injury history that dates back to his four-year stint with the New York Jets. Yet when healthy, the massive interior lineman can be an asset to a team that needs insurance for an underperforming starter or intends to feature a downhill ground attack in the upcoming campaign.”

The New York Jets drafted Becton at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a strong rookie season, injuries derailed his Jets tenure. In 2024, Becton slid inside to start at right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Becton has turned in one solid and one below average season at right guard.

What Mekhi Becton Could Bring to Steelers

Becton remains a free agent because of the disappointing 2025 campaign, which Moton described, he experienced with the Chargers.

The former No. 10 pick proved himself on a 1-year, $2.75 million contract with the Eagles in 2024. Not only did he start for the eventual Super Bowl champions, he blocked for 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley.

In March 2025, Becton signed a 2-year, $20 million deal. But he last just one season on the contract, as the Chargers released him this offseason.

Becton is a reclamation project again after he posted the worst PFF player grades of his career. He registered a 35.5 run blocking grade and 47.8 pass protection mark (out of 100) in 2025.

But on a bargain contract, Becton is a plug-and-play option for any team in need of beef along the offensive line interior. Becton has started 59 NFL games and five playoff contests.

Projecting Steelers Offensive Line Before NFL Training Camp

Steelers general manager Omar Khan has stressed building the offensive line through the draft. He did that again in 2026 with the selection of tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round and guard Gennings Dunker in the third.

The Steelers also used free agency to add interior offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

All three could start but could also be reserve options for the team depending on how training camp goes. That speaks to the depth the Steelers have built along their offensive line in recent years.

Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick could start along the left side with Zach Frazier again anchoring center. At right guard and tackle, Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook will enter July as the likely starters, respectively.

The Steelers could also have Broderick Jones available. Jones, though, is recovering from neck surgery this offseason.

With that depth in mind, it’s worth wondering if the Steelers really need a veteran such as Becton. From a long-term perspective, the team is better off developing its young guards than rolling the dice on Becton.

However, the Steelers are trying to win immediately with a 42-year-old quarterback. If they see Becton as an upgrade for 2026, they would be wise to pursue the guard on a bargain deal.