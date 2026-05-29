Micah Parsons Recruits Former Steelers Head Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to look for a new head coach this offseason after longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from his post after 19 seasons. In a corresponding move, the organization hired Mike McCarthy to take over. With Tomlin now working for NBC, he is away from the sidelines. Still, that hasn’t stopped certain people from trying to recruit him.

One of those people is Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge-rusher Micah Parsons. During Thursday night’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, Parsons and Tomlin linked up. In the process of the conversation, Parsons made sure to try to recruit Tomlin to Green Bay.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Won’t Forget Mike Tomlin

Here is what Parsons had to say to Tomlin as he tried to get him to come to northeastern Wisconsin:

“Hey, we got a spot for you. Just keep coming north.”

Tomlin made sure to mention that Parsons always has a spot with him, as well. After all, Tomlin has had an eye for coaching great defensive players over the years. From the likes of James Harrison and Casey Hampton to T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, Troy Polamalu to Jalen Ramsey, plenty of defensive talent has shown up on tape for Tomlin and Co.

His defensive pedigree and elite leadership are why the Steelers were so good for so long. In his 19 seasons in the Steel City, the team always had a .500-or-better record. That is an NFL record. The Steelers had 12 seasons with at least 10 wins and made the playoffs 13 times under Tomlin. Of course, he also guided the team to multiple Super Bowl appearances and brought home the title in 2009.

Steelers Look to Replicate Mike Tomlin’s Success with Mike McCarthy

Pittsburgh wanted to bring in another head coach with similar experience to Tomlin. That is why McCarthy was the man for the job. In his 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018), he guided the team to nine playoff appearances, six NFC North titles, three NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl title. Of course, he has made his name as an offensive innovator and quarterback guru. This is where his experience with future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers could come into play for one final season.

Again, unlike Tomlin, McCarthy has an offensive background. He will look to build Pittsburgh into one of the league’s top offenses. With Rodgers staying in the fold for one more run and with the additions of 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh has a shot to be one of the league’s top offenses right away. That could be the difference between a possible Super Bowl run and not. Remember, Tomlin was able to take the organization to multiple Super Bowls early on in his head-coaching career.