Steelers Get Great Injury News Before Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have running back Rico Dowdle versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. But their other offensive playmakers who were questionable due to injuries will be active.

With their inactive list, the Steelers announced wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jaylen Warren will play. Pittman will return after missing Week 2 against the New England Patriots with a foot injury.

Pittman led the Steelers with 58 receiving yards on just three catches during his team debut in Week 1. The veteran receiver registered two receptions of more than 20 yards versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled to move the ball through two games. Having back Pittman as an option in the passing game is a significant boost.

Warren in the lineup will do the same for the Steelers backfield. Warren has 89 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards on seven catches in two games this season. The veteran running back is averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

For Week 3, the Steelers included Dowdle, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar, defensive tackles Kevin Jobity Jr. and Gabe Rubio and running back Eli Heidenreich on their inactive list.

The Steelers will face the Bengals in their first division game of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers’ Michael Pittman Jr. Set to Play in Week 3

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after missing Week 2.

The Steelers made receiver a priority this offseason to have a more dangerous passing offense in Aaron Rodgers’s final season. That hasn’t come to fruition yet for a variety of reasons. Pittman’s injury has been one of the factors.

Pittman’s chunk plays in Week 1 were one of the few highlights the unit had in the season opener. The Steelers then didn’t have a touchdown without Pittman during Week 2.

In his absence, Roman Wilson led the team with five catches but for only 28 receiving yards. Rookie Germie Bernard also played his first extensive offensive snaps against the Patriots. Bernard led the Steelers in receiving yards but with just 35 yards. The rookie’s afternoon also concluded on a low note with him tipping a pass up in the air for an interception.

The Steelers need more production from Wilson, Bernard and top receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has significantly struggled to open the 2026 campaign. But with Pittman’s return, the Steelers have their most reliable downfield passing target early this season back in the lineup.

Jaylen Warren, Jamel Dean Active vs. Bengals

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 3.

To replace Dowdle, the Steelers signed veteran running back Travis Homer to the active roster Saturday. The team also elevated practice squad running back Lew Nichols to the active roster.

Homer and Nichols will provide depth, but Warren will likely handle as many of the backfield snaps as he can. Warren practiced in limited fashion this past week because of a shoulder injury.

Included on the inactive list, rookie Eli Heidenreich will not play in Week 3.

Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean will dress Sunday. Dean was questionable because of an ankle injury. That’s key with Porter set to miss a third consecutive game to open 2026.

Porter remained on the team’s injury report because of a back injury and conditioning concerns. But questions about his future with the Steelers continue to linger because he didn’t sign a contract extension before the regular season began.

The Steelers are facing a crucial five-day stretch beginning Sunday. After facing the Bengals, they will visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh cannot afford to drop both games, falling to 1-3 and 0-2 inside the AFC North.