ESPN Host Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently inked future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. Entering his age-43 season, Rodgers will now once again have the opportunity to play for his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy. 2026 will also mark the final chapter of Rodgers’ illustrious career after he stated on Wednesday that this season will be his final season.

In light of this news, longtime columnist and ESPN host Michael Wilbon joined First Take on Thursday morning to chat about where Rodgers ranks among the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. He ended up making a stunning statement while comparing Rodgers to Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

Aaron Rodgers Looks to Write Strong, Final Chapter with Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Wilbon had to say about Rodgers not exactly measuring up to the talent of Elway:

“Aaron Rodgers, in no way, measured up physically to the talent that John Elway had…He ain’t John Elway. He ain’t Joe Montana.”

Wilbon, a Chicago native and known Bears fan, certainly gave a hot take here. Rodgers, who spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, has proven time and time again that he is arguably the most talented quarterback of all time. Whether it is all of his Hail Mary touchdowns or his ability to throw the football off-platform, the four-time MVP was and is perhaps the most gifted quarterback of all time.

In his 22nd career season, he will look to prove the doubters wrong one more time and guide the Steelers back to title contention. Under McCarthy’s leadership during their 13-year stint in Green Bay (2006-2018), Rodgers made seven Pro Bowls, won his first two MVPs, and helped bring a Super Bowl back to Titletown.

Michael Wilbon Is Wrong About Aaron Rodgers

Wilbon made his statement likely while thinking about how Rodgers only has one Super Bowl victory. When having a debate about great players, it has to be remembered that football is a team game. It takes 53 players to win. As great as Rodgers, Elway, Montana, Tom Brady, and many other quarterbacks are, it takes way more than just great quarterback play to win. However, what makes a great quarterback is his ability to give his team a chance to win. Rodgers, just as all those aforementioned quarterbacks did, has always given his team that much.

The only quarterback in NFL history to have 500+ passing touchdowns and a career passer rating over 100, Rodgers is perhaps the most talented quarterback of all time and one of the league’s Mount Rushmore quarterbacks. Possessing the league’s best touchdown-interception ratio of all time, there is nothing that Rodgers hasn’t accomplished. No, he doesn’t have the resume of a Brady or Montana, but he certainly is the most gifted player to ever play the position. Plus, some players get a little more luck than others. The former Super Bowl MVP deserves some more respect, especially from a longtime sports fanatic like Wilbon.