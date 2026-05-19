ESPN Host Takes Shot at Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were finally able to ink future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal last weekend. This means that the four-time MVP quarterback is now teaming up with his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy. It will be their 14th season together.

However, some feel that Rodgers and, presumably, the Steelers as well, are irrelevant. One of those people is longtime ESPN host and columnist Michael Wilbon. While appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on Tuesday, he had some choice words for the legendary quarterback.

The 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Are Relevant

Here is what Wilbon had to say about Rodgers during his Tuesday morning rant:

“(Aaron Rodgers) is irrelevant now…He’s not LeBron James. He’s not Tom Brady. He’s not playing that way into his 40s. This whole thing is overstated…(The Steelers) are a third-place team in their own division. Unlikely to be able to pass Cincinnati or Baltimore this year.”

Wilbon also took a shot at his own network, placing blame on every ESPN show aside from his own, ‘Pardon the Interruption’, for talking about Rodgers constantly. This appears to be more of a personal issue for Wilbon.

Rodgers gets talked about so much because he is one of the greatest NFL players of all time. Furthermore, he and the Steelers aren’t exactly irrelevant. Pittsburgh is coming off its first AFC North title in five years last season.

Re-signing Rodgers isn’t the only move the team made this offseason. After moving on from former head coach Mike Tomlin, the team has brought in a better offensive coach in McCarthy. It also traded for star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. That’s just the offense. This roster is better than it was in 2025. With Rodgers coming back, the stage is set for the Steelers to contend in 2026. National media members like Wilbon are struggling to see that.

Aaron Rodgers Will Reveal His Greatness Once Again

Rodgers himself might not be what he once was during the height of his Green Bay days. Still, he is one of the better quarterbacks in football. Last season, he recorded 25 total touchdowns, just seven interceptions, and posted a passer rating of 94.8. No, he didn’t throw 45 touchdowns as he did 15 years ago. But his mental sharpness and ability are both still there. With the additions that Pittsburgh has made on offense, his numbers could be even better.

Playing for McCarthy once again, he could also recapture some of his early-career magic. In his 11 years as the Packers’ starter under McCarthy (2008-2018), he made seven Pro Bowls, won his first two MVPs, and brought home a Super Bowl MVP. In the same span, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances, won five NFC North titles, earned their way to three NFC Championship games, and had that aforementioned Super Bowl victory. The Steelers should be expected to be contenders this year.