Steelers’ Mike McCarthy to Face Old Team in 2026: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released. They will kick off their regular season at home on September 13th against the Atlanta Falcons. However, there is an interesting little nugget in the team’s preseason schedule. In fact, it may be personal to new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

When the team takes the playing field for the first time in the preseason on Thursday, August 13th, it will face off against the Green Bay Packers. Not only will it be the third time that McCarthy has faced Green Bay in any capacity since being fired in 2018, but it could potentially be the second time that legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees the Packers, as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting the Green Bay Packers Should Have Everyone’s Attention

This preseason matchup is likely going to be a special one for several reasons. One of the best head coaches in the history of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, has a street named after him in Green Bay. He first got his start with the organization in 1999 as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Then, he was eventually hired back as the head coach in 2006.

Not only did he successfully navigate the transition from one Hall of Famer to another, from Brett Favre to Rodgers, but he also built a consistent winner. In 13 seasons on Lombardi Avenue, McCarthy guided the Packers to the playoffs nine times, six NFC North titles, four NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl title. McCarthy faced his old and possibly new quarterback, Rodgers, and the Packers during the 2022 season when he was the head coach of the Cowboys. Green Bay won in overtime 31-28.

Not only should all eyes be on this battle because of McCarthy’s connection to Green Bay, but Rodgers will get the chance to see his old team again should he re-sign. The four-time MVP spent a record 18 seasons with the organization and was a starter for 15 of those years (2005-2022). Green Bay’s all-time passing touchdowns leader was truly at the peak of his powers in Titletown. He led the Packers to 11 playoff appearances, eight NFC North titles, and that aforementioned Super Bowl title.

Aaron Rodgers Could Link Up with Jordan Love

When the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, the writing was on the wall that Rodgers was soon going to be on the way out. But not before he made his mark as the league’s best quarterback and the ultimate leader. He would go on to win back-to-back MVPs while also teaching Love the ways of being a great NFL quarterback.

Since Love took over in 2023, he has guided the Packers to the playoffs every season and has become one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. In Green Bay’s win over Rodgers and Pittsburgh last season, Love showed off everything he absorbed from Rodgers. He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns. So, it will be nice to see Rodgers catch up with his old padewan in a less serious environment this August.