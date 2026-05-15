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Steelers’ Mike McCarthy to Face Old Team in 2026: Report

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Mike McCarthy
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Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers spent 11 years together with the Green Bay Packers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released. They will kick off their regular season at home on September 13th against the Atlanta Falcons. However, there is an interesting little nugget in the team’s preseason schedule. In fact, it may be personal to new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

When the team takes the playing field for the first time in the preseason on Thursday, August 13th, it will face off against the Green Bay Packers. Not only will it be the third time that McCarthy has faced Green Bay in any capacity since being fired in 2018, but it could potentially be the second time that legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees the Packers, as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hosting the Green Bay Packers Should Have Everyone’s Attention

Aaron Rodgers embracing Green Bay Packers coach, Matt LaFleur, after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 26, 2025.

GettyThe Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last season by a score of 35-25.

This preseason matchup is likely going to be a special one for several reasons. One of the best head coaches in the history of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, has a street named after him in Green Bay. He first got his start with the organization in 1999 as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Then, he was eventually hired back as the head coach in 2006.

Not only did he successfully navigate the transition from one Hall of Famer to another, from Brett Favre to Rodgers, but he also built a consistent winner. In 13 seasons on Lombardi Avenue, McCarthy guided the Packers to the playoffs nine times, six NFC North titles, four NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl title. McCarthy faced his old and possibly new quarterback, Rodgers, and the Packers during the 2022 season when he was the head coach of the Cowboys. Green Bay won in overtime 31-28.

Not only should all eyes be on this battle because of McCarthy’s connection to Green Bay, but Rodgers will get the chance to see his old team again should he re-sign. The four-time MVP spent a record 18 seasons with the organization and was a starter for 15 of those years (2005-2022). Green Bay’s all-time passing touchdowns leader was truly at the peak of his powers in Titletown. He led the Packers to 11 playoff appearances, eight NFC North titles, and that aforementioned Super Bowl title.

Aaron Rodgers Could Link Up with Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers Jordan Love

GettyAaron Rodgers Mentored Jordan Love for three seasons in Green Bay.

When the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, the writing was on the wall that Rodgers was soon going to be on the way out. But not before he made his mark as the league’s best quarterback and the ultimate leader. He would go on to win back-to-back MVPs while also teaching Love the ways of being a great NFL quarterback.

Since Love took over in 2023, he has guided the Packers to the playoffs every season and has become one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. In Green Bay’s win over Rodgers and Pittsburgh last season, Love showed off everything he absorbed from Rodgers. He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns. So, it will be nice to see Rodgers catch up with his old padewan in a less serious environment this August.

Tim Lindsey A Chicago-area native, Tim Lindsey has covered the world of sports through a variety of different lenses. More specifically, he has been an NFL writer for sites such as Sports Illustrated and PFSN. Notable teams like the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been a major point of emphasis for the longtime writer in the past. More about Tim Lindsey

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Steelers’ Mike McCarthy to Face Old Team in 2026: Report

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