Steelers Expressing Interest in Promising Free Agent Edge Rusher: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers will go on summer break until training camp after Friday’s practice. But before that, Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff hosted an intriguing prospect for a workout.

UFL analyst Michael Del Negro reported Thursday the Steelers worked out Houston Gamblers defensive end Jah Joyner.

Joyner went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Last April, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he spent the preseason with the Raiders, they released Joyner in late August. The defensive end hasn’t signed with another NFL team since then.

He spent the 2026 UFL season with the Houston Gamblers.

SI on Steelers’ Jacob Punturi argued Joyner could possess traits that interest McCarthy and his defensive coaching staff.

“One of the most fun aspects of the 24-year-old’s profile is the mystery. A long and rangy defensive lineman at the University of Minnesota, his stats never popped off the page, but he showed promise,” wrote Punturi.

“Joyner is not a nose tackle or a run stuffer, but he brings a long reach and a compete level that has been noticeable at the NCAA, NFL, and UFL levels.”

Mike McCarthy, Steelers Host DE Jah Joyner for Workout: Report

Joyner’s college production might not have matched his potential. But part of the edge rusher’s promise stems from what he produced on the stat sheet toward the end of his college tenure.

At Minnesota, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss with two forced fumbles as a junior in 2023. Joyner followed up that campaign with 4.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and seven pass defenses with two forced fumbles in 2024.

In 10 UFL games, Joyner registered 6 tackles for loss. He also had one pass defense and 0.5 sacks.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein concluded during the 2025 draft process that Joyner was a developmental project with a low ceiling. But similar to Punturi, Zierlein liked Joyner’s length.

“Long-limbed edge defender with highs and lows on tape that make him a little more challenging to project,” wrote Zierlein. “Joyner is a tight-hipped, short-stepping rusher with unimpressive speed and power.

“His hand work is basic, but he’s resilient and creates opportunities on the edges by utilizing his length and nose for the ball.”

Steelers Edge Rushing Depth Entering Training Camp

Joyner might have enough intrigue to justify a roster spot entering 2025 training camp. But if signed, he will have a lot of work ahead of him to make the Steelers roster.

Pittsburgh will enter this season with one of the best trios of edge rushers in the league — T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. New Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has stressed those three edge rushers could play more often together in 2026.

If they stay healthy, it’s hard to foresee significant playing time for another edge rusher.

Granted, health is a concern for all three of them. But the Steelers also have edge rusher Jack Sawyer on the roster. A 2025 fourth-round pick, Sawyer showed considerable promise as a rookie last season.

Joining Sawyer for more edge rushing depth on the Steelers roster is Julius Welschof, who has been with the team in some capacity over the past two seasons.

The Steelers also have former 2023 fifth-round edge rusher KJ Henry. Joyner could compete with Henry for a practice squad opportunity in Pittsburgh. But Henry might also be a candidate to cut to clear roster space if the Steelers want to sign Joyner.

Offseason workouts for the Steelers will conclude on Friday, June 12. The players will report for training camp on July 28.