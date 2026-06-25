Steelers New WR Called Bad Fit for Mike McCarthy’s Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a few playmakers to their offense, particularly at wide receiver, this offseason. But not every pundit is on board that all the new parts will fit greatly in Mike McCarthy’s system.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the NFL’s skilled-position players on each team from No. 32-1. Despite their additions, the Steelers came in at the same spot as last summer — No. 21.

Most notably, Barnwell argued wideout Michael Pittman Jr. won’t fit well in McCarthy’s offense.

“Another offseason brought another trade for an expensive wide receiver by an organization that had developed a reputation for finding its own in the middle rounds of the draft,” wrote Barnwell. “Michael Pittman Jr. is a good fit for what Aaron Rodgers wants to do (get the ball out quickly for short completions) but a bad fit for what the Steelers need (a wide receiver who can stretch teams downfield).

“Second-round pick Germie Bernard should be an upgrade on Calvin Austin III, and it’s fair to pin the problems creating big plays on the quarterback and his desire to stay clean, but the Steelers need to find a way to create explosive plays in 2026.”

The Steelers acquired Pittman and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts on March 9. In exchange, the Steelers sent a 2026 sixth-rounder to Indianapolis.

After the trade, the Steelers signed Pittman to a 2-year, $35 million extension.

Last season, Pittman posted 80 receptions, 784 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

How Michael Pittman Jr. Could Fit With Mike McCarthy’s Offense

Barnwell’s point about the Steelers offense, especially the passing-game, needing to be more explosive is well warranted.

Last season, Pittsburgh finished 23rd in passing yards per attempt. Furthermore, only six teams had a lower yards per completion average.

Adding Pittman and Bernard might not add much explosiveness. Pittman has averaged only 10.8 yards per reception in his career. That average sat at 9.8 for Pittman last season.

But Barnwell answered his own concerns about the Steelers passing offense, explaining that D.K. Metcalf is the deep-threat the team needs.

“He had games when that seemed possible in 2025, but it was a boom-or-bust season,” wrote Barnwell. “He had four games with 85 receiving yards or more, and he didn’t top 55 yards in any of his other 12 contests.

“On the whole, Metcalf’s yards per route run and share of team targets were almost identical in Pittsburgh to what they had been for his final year in Seattle. I think he’s the same player in a worse offense.”

The hope in Pittsburgh is, with the team’s new playmakers and improvements along the line, the offense will be a lot better. The arrival of Pittman should take coverage away from Metcalf, who was the only consistent receiver the Steelers had last season.

That could allow Metcalf to be a bigger playmaker down the field this fall.

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

The Steelers added Pittman and Bernard, who might be described as greater chain-movers than deep threats. But this offseason, the team drafted pass-catchers Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich. Neither are a deep threat, but they each had playmaking ability in college after the catch.

McCarthy will also have Roman Wilson at his disposal. Wilson has been a disappointment as the team’s 2024 third-round pick. But he could be ready to emerge during his third season.

Those are the team’s best options for more big plays in the passing game. The Steelers, though, also have Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith, Ben Skowronek, A.T. Perry, Joaquin Davis, and Cole Burgess at receiver on the offseason roster.