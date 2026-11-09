Mike McCarthy Drops How Michael Pittman Jr. Injury May Impact Steelers Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in the market to add a wide receiver. Pundits have held that expectation for months, as the Steelers dealt with three significant injuries to wideouts during October.

Veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. may be able to return for the Steelers in Week 10 versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But whether Pittman is ready or not will have no bearing on what the Steelers do at the NFL trade deadline.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy made that clear to reporters during his weekly press conference Monday.

“I think Michael is getting close. I know his workout Friday was something that we hopefully we can do more come tomorrow and Wednesday,” said McCarthy.

“As far as Omar’s [trade] conversations, I mean, there’s so much more involved than that. I don’t think it’s a ‘You look at that, to do this.’ I wouldn’t say that’s the case here.

“Roster additions are definitely a part of it. We understand what’s in front of us here going into tomorrow. We just want to get our guys healthy. We’re going to be healthier than we’ve been in a while. It will be good to see what Wednesday gives us as far as who we think is going to be ready for Cincinnati.”

The Steelers have about a day to make a trade for a wide receiver or any other position. The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 pm ET.

Will the Steelers Acquire a WR in a Trade Deadline Move?

That’s been the million dollar question around the Steelers for weeks. For most of October, the team survived with D.K. Metcalf, rookie Germie Bernard and a collection of practice squad wideouts playing.

Pittman hasn’t appeared in a game since October 1 because of a foot issue. Then on October 11, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek exited Week 5 with injuries. Pittman and Wilson each landed on injured reserve.

Wilson won’t be eligible to return until Week 11 on November 22. But Pittman could be back along with Skowronek.

Still, McCarthy was pretty clear those injuries aren’t going to impact the team’s deadline moves one way or the other. Based on what the head coach said Monday, the Steelers will add or not acquire a new wideout independent of those injuries.

McCarthy Focused on Current Roster, Not NFL Trade Deadline

McCarthy is in his first season with the Steelers. But his longevity in the league gives him a pretty unique perspective on how the NFL trade deadline has changed the past two decades.

It used to be a pretty non-important date on the league calendar. But in 2026, it’s turned into a must tune-in date.

“I spent a decade in my life as a head coach, and I didn’t know when the hell the trade deadline was,” McCarthy admitted, saying he was trying not to laugh. “I just knew it somewhere around the middle of the season.

“[But now] it’s part of it. It’s different. I get it. Everybody wants to improve the roster. And hey, I have great confidence in Omar [Khan] and Art [Rooney] that if there’s something there, that we’ll do the right thing.”

McCarthy, though, left the trade conversation as something the GM and owner will handle while he focuses on the current roster and the pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Bengals.

“I think it’s very important for me, as the head coach, to keep my eye on the target. That’s the 68 plus that are in the building. If we add someone that is going to help us win, I think everybody will be for that …

“I’ve always done this. I’m worried about the ones who are here. Coach the ones that are here and keep building what we got going.”