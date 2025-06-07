Mike Tomlin’s True Feelings on Steelers’ Wait for Aaron Rodgers Revealed: Report

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers conveyed the idea publicly that they were perfectly fine waiting months for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on the 2025 NFL season. According to ESPN, the feeling was no different for Tomlin and the Steelers behind the scenes.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Thursday that Tomlin had no issue with how long it took Rodgers to sign with the Steelers.

“Longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin loomed large throughout the process and was a drawing card for Rodgers, according to [Adam] Schefter’s sources, who added that Tomlin was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline this offseason,” wrote Pryor.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 12 that Tomlin and the Steelers made an offer to Rodgers. However, Dulac posted on X that Rodgers was “taking his old ol’ time about making a decision.”

Throughout the process, Tomlin and the Steelers continuously suggested they had not given Rodgers a timeline and that they would wait for the quarterback.

Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Thursday night.

Steelers Worked on Aaron Rodgers’ Timeline

It became clear during the first week of NFL free agency that if the Steelers were going to sign Rodgers, it would be on his terms.

So, the Steelers allowed Rodgers to dictate the timeline.

The quarterback shared during an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show that he was honest about his offseason goals, which included personal issues in his life taking a priority.

“I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, and I have a couple people in my inner circle who are battling some quite difficult stuff,” said Rodgers.

“This entire time, I haven’t felt like I owed anybody some sort of decision at any point,” Rodgers added in his conversation with McAfee. “This is my life. Things are different now. My life is different; my personal life is different.”

Rodgers indicated during that interview on April 17 that the Steelers were obliging.

“I’ve been up front with them about that and said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made.’ But there’s been no deadline.”

Mike Tomlin’s Patience Pays Off for Steelers

While Rodgers’ signing was likely more dramatic than the team or anyone else wanted, it happened. The Steelers were able to sign the quarterback they have been targeting in free agency for months.

That means Mason Rudolph, who the Steelers also added in free agency, will slide down the depth chart to the backup role. Sixth-round rookie Will Howard will be the team’s No. 3 signal-caller.

The Steelers also have quarterback Skylar Thompson on the offseason roster.

Rodgers isn’t the same four-time MVP quarterback he once was. But he brings a lot more experience and stability to a quarterback room in Pittsburgh that was sorely lacking both before he signed.

Rodgers will likely provide that for one season in Pittsburgh. Then next year, the Steelers will probably target a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.