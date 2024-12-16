Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Issues Short Message on Embarrassing Eagles Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear to reporters on December 15 that he doesn't want to overreact to the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

The Pittsburgh Steelers began what is one of the toughest three-game stretches in recent NFL memory on December 15. In the span of just 11 days, the Steelers will play the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

They didn’t start that stretch on a high note, dropping the first of those three matchups 27-13 to the Eagles.

But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he’s not concerned about the Week 15 loss carrying into the team’s next matchup versus Baltimore.

“It’s a loss. I mean, let’s not get dramatic,” Mike Tomlin told reporters when asked how the team will prevent the Week 15 game from snowballing into the following week.

The Steelers’ loss to the Eagles started on an embarrassing note and arguably ended that way. Philadelphia outgained Pittsburgh 148-2 in the first quarter.

By halftime, the Steelers managed to claw to within 4 points. But Pittsburgh possessed the ball just twice and ran only 11 plays in the second half.

On those two second half possessions, the Steelers lost a fumble and punted. The Eagles finished with 238 more yards than Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin Not Overreacting to Steelers Loss to Eagles

The Eagles thoroughly dominated the Steelers in Week 15, especially in the first quarter and during the second half.

Philadelphia outgained Tomlin’s team 401-163. The Eagles had twice as many rushing and passing yards.

Furthermore, Philadelphia converted 10 of 17 third-down opportunities while the Steelers were 3-for-10 on third down.

“There were several possession downs on defense where we had opportunities to tackle ball carriers in the flat and we missed those tackles,” Tomlin said. “That produced extended drives and thus points.

“That’s life in our business.”

Behind those 10 third-down conversions, the Eagles controlled the ball for nearly 40 minutes. The Steelers held the ball for under six minutes in the entire second half.

Tomlin added, though, that there’s “nothing mystic” about what the Steelers need to correct. They must tackle better over the next two weeks versus the Ravens and Chiefs to avoid a losing December record.

The Steelers forced two early fumbles against the Eagles. But those takeaways led to only 3 points for Pittsburgh. The Eagles scored a touchdown off the lone Steelers giveaway.

Steelers Clinch Playoff Spot, Can Capture AFC North in Week 16

While the Steelers don’t play the Eagles often, there’s a natural rivalry between the two franchises because they are both from the same state. Philadelphia is always a difficult place for the Steelers to play too, as they haven’t won in Eastern Pennsylvania since 1965.

The loss in Week 15 marked Pittsburgh’s 11th consecutive defeat against the Eagles in Philadelphia. But the loss might not have much of an impact on Pittsburgh’s goals this season.

Because the Denver Broncos defeated the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers still clinched a playoff spot on December 15. And even if the Steelers had beaten the Eagles, they still would need to win at Baltimore in Week 16 to official capture the AFC North.

That doesn’t change with the loss to Philadelphia. If the Steelers win on December 21, they will be AFC North champions.

It’s also worth noting that the Steelers played in Week 15 without wide receiver George Pickens. Without Pickens, Calvin Austin III was the only Pittsburgh receiver with more than 1 catch versus Philadelphia.

Getting Pickens back will be key. As will the health of edge rusher T.J. Watt, who left Week 15 with an ankle concern.

But with those two players, the Steelers can regroup and still have a strong finish to the season even after losing in Philadelphia.