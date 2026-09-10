Mike Tomlin Delivers Cold Tua Tagovailoa Message Before Falcons-Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the Mike McCarthy era Sunday without Mike Tomlin on their sideline for the first time in 19 seasons. That doesn’t mean their former head coach is picking against them.

During NBC’s postgame coverage of the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots opener Wednesday, a clip shared by Awful Announcing showed Tomlin making his pick for Pittsburgh’s Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s less about Aaron (Rodgers) for me, and it’s more about the quarterback on the other side (Tua Tagovailoa). His last visit to Pittsburgh didn’t go well. I was in the stadium that day. They lost. He got benched. So, I think it’s going to be a good day for Mike McCarthy, Patrick Graham, Pittsburgh Steelers and company,” Tomlin said.

Mike Tomlin Picks Steelers Over Falcons in Week 1

Tomlin’s prediction carries a little more weight than a typical television pick.

Tomlin went straight after Tagovailoa and a matchup he personally coached eight months ago.

Pittsburgh beat Miami 28-15 at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 15, last year. Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The Steelers led 28-3 with 13:01 remaining. Miami had only 93 total yards through three quarters, while Pittsburgh sacked Tagovailoa four times before the Dolphins scored two late touchdowns.

Tomlin’s description only slightly touched on the remainder of Tagovailoa’s time in Miami.

The former first-round pick finished the game in Pittsburgh that evening, but Miami benched him just two days later and turned to rookie Quinn Ewers for the final three games.

The result, however, was the beginning of the end of Tagovailoa’s time in Miami, ultimately leading to his next venture with the Falcons.

Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Pittsburgh as Falcons QB1

Tagovailoa now gets another chance in the same stadium, this time wearing a Falcons uniform.

Atlanta named him the Week 1 starter after Michael Penix Jr.’s recovery from a torn ACL prevented the former first-round pick from being fully ready for the opener.

That decision does not necessarily give Tagovailoa long-term security, however.

Tagovailoa described winning the Falcons’ QB1 job as “a blessing” while saying he wants to prove to himself that he can still play at an elite level.

His first chance to do that comes against a defense with plenty of familiarity but with a new leader. Patrick Graham has replaced longtime coordinator Teryl Austin.

New scheme or not, Tagovailoa may be facing the reality that his job is on the line yet again in Pittsburgh during Week 1. NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported Wednesday night that Atlanta may have Tagovailoa on a short leash, looking to cut him if he struggles.

“If it doesn’t go well for Tua and he gets benched again, I’m told there is a strong possibility the Falcons will do what the Dolphins did and cut Tua Tagovailoa,” Florio said.

If the result becomes similar to last year, at least Tomlin will avoid any potential guilt. The former Steelers’ head coach will watch Sunday’s game from a television studio instead of Pittsburgh’s sideline this time.