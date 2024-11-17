Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Jabs Ravens Over Patrick Queen Signing

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about linebacker Patrick Queen — who signed in Pittsburgh this offseason once the Ravens chose to let him walk.

His response: “You know, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. I’m glad he is on our team.”

In the end, it was a huge revenge game for Queen, who finished as the Steelers’ leading tackler. The linebacker recorded 10 total tackles, including 1 tackle for a loss and 1 key forced fumble/recovery that produced a Chris Boswell field goal.

Considering Pittsburgh won 18-16, that lone turnover was enough to swing the game in the Steelers’ favor — and you might say Queen was one of the clear difference makers in this one.

Steelers’ Patrick Queen Felt ‘Content,’ Not Angry vs. Ravens

Tomlin named Queen as one of his team captains as the Steelers took the field for Week 11. After the victory, Queen told reporters that this was not a request, and that his head coach “told him” that he would be wearing a “C.”

As usual, Tomlin appears to have pushed the right buttons as Queen expressed that he “appreciated” and “respected” the responsibility. The linebacker also shared that he thought he would be more “pissed off” entering this matchup with his former team. That wasn’t the case according to the 25-year-old.

“Woke up this morning, I didn’t feel any anger,” Queen said. “Just felt content with life and the game, and just being where I’m supposed to be.”

“I think, [from the] outside in, in the past I wasn’t thinking — God put me in this place for a reason,” he continued. “I was just heated at the situation that occurred. So, I just gave my faith to God and just trusted him — that I was in the right place for a reason.”

Similarly, Queen also relayed that he didn’t really trash talk the Ravens sideline after forcing the fumble on tight end Isaiah Likely.

“Nothing was said, it was just supposed to be,” he noted. “I don’t have no anger, no animosity towards them. It’s just football.”

When asked, Queen confirmed that he did not speak with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh after the Week 11 win.

Steelers’ Patrick Queen Was Comfortable Being the ‘Villain’ vs. Ravens

While speaking with reporters ahead of Week 11, Queen made it clear that he’s comfortable being labeled a “villain” if that’s how his former fanbase views him.

“I’m whatever they want to call me,” the linebacker replied. He also admitted that he initially had the matchup with his former team circled on the calendar, but that his mindset changed as the Steelers became his team.

“You get over all that stuff and you just play football,” Queen added at the time. “You just go out there each game, take one game at a time and just play football for your team.”

Having said all that, he did acknowledge that it was initially “upsetting” that the Ravens did not offer him a new contract in free agency.

“At the end of the day… the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings,” Queen expressed on November 13. He added that now, “you just want to win games [and] want to win with your new teammates [and] bond with those guys.”

“Everything that you do is for this organization that you’re in now,” he concluded on Wednesday. “Like I said, I will have feelings. Anybody in my position would this week. So, just take one day at a time and whatever happens, happens.”