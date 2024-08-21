Mike Tomlin Sends Public Message to J.J. Watt After Steelers Visit

Pittsburgh Steelers practice had a visitor on August 20, and his presence caused a bit of a stir on social media.

Retired five-time NFL first-team All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt was in attendance to watch his younger brother’s team operate on Tuesday afternoon, and he spent some time talking to head coach Mike Tomlin on the sidelines.

As you can imagine, Steelers fans immediately ran with the idea of the older Watt sibling coming out of retirement to play alongside four-time first-team All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt in 2024. And Tomlin threw some gasoline on the fire later that evening.

“The only thing better than having one Watt on the field, is having two Watts on the field. Thanks for hanging with us, @JJWatt,” Tomlin messaged publicly after practice.

Minutes later, J.J. Watt responded: “It’s easy to understand why your players will run thru walls for you Coach. It was an honor and a pleasure, thanks for having me. 🙏🏼”

Let the speculation begin.

J.J. Watt Felt ‘So Much Pride’ Watching T.J. Watt Practice With Steelers

The Watt brothers also shared a moment on social media after the visit. “Quick trip to Steel City,” J.J. Watt captioned an Instagram post.

Later, T.J. Watt reposted the photo on his Instagram story, replying: “Full circle moment.”

J.J. Watt also sent out a longer message on X, writing that it was a “glorious day for some football in Pittsburgh.”

“Slight chill in the air, pads poppin, season just around the corner. So much pride watching @_TJWatt work, talking ball with the boys, being on the grass again,” J.J. Watt said. “Thanks for letting me hang out for a few days @steelers.”

T.J. Watt also showed up to the Steelers second preseason game in a Burnley FC jersey on August 17. His older brother and his sister-in-law, Kealia Watt, announced that they would be investing in the English Premier League soccer club in May of 2023.

“Burnley 🤝🏼 Pittsburgh,” J.J. Watt commented after the Steelers account posted the video of T.J. arriving in Burnley colors.

Coach Bill Cowher, Steelers Community React to J.J. Watt’s Trip to Pittsburgh

As mentioned above, Steeler nation was happy to see J.J. Watt and Tomlin side-by-side, especially since the former still appears to be in playing shape.

“I was just with him last week at our seminar. I know he weighs exactly the same playing weight that he did when he was playing,” former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher told the Pat McAfee Show on August 20 (per Steelers Depot).

“All I can say is I don’t know what’s going to happen this season, if anything were to develop, but I think J.J. is ready,” Cowher added temptingly. “I don’t think he’d make that phone call, but I think he’ll listen.”

As for the fans, they were immediately all-in on rostering two Watt pass rushers rather than one.

“Sign him,” one fan reacted. Another said: “Let’s make it happen.”

“Watt about 3,” a third fan joked. “Y’all should have hit Derrick up lol!”

And finally, a Steelers supporter voiced that “I see what your doing coach T 😁.”

Clearly, the Pittsburgh community would sign up for J.J. Watt in black and yellow. And the franchise should be able to afford him too. The Steelers currently have a little over $16.2 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap — if they were to try and lure the future Hall of Fame game wrecker out of retirement.