Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Called Out on Live TV for Seahawks Star Flub

Mike Tomlin spent nearly two decades leading the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ on the sideline. His first regular-season night as an NBC analyst came with a reminder that television brings a different kind of pressure.

During NBC’s pregame coverage of the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots season opener Wednesday, Tomlin repeatedly stumbled over Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s initials.

A clip from the broadcast showed Tomlin refer to Smith-Njigba as “JNS” before host Maria Taylor stepped in.

“JSN, I’m not gonna let you do it again. I’m not gonna let you do it again, JSN!” Taylor told him.

Mike Tomlin Gets Corrected on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Name

“JSN, I’m not gonna let you do it again. I’m not gonna let you do it again, JSN!” Taylor told him.

“JSN?” Tomlin asked.

“You said JNS,” Taylor replied.

“I appreciate you,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin, Taylor and the rest of the crew appeared to laugh off the exchange.

It was a harmless moment, but also an early reminder that Tomlin is still adjusting to a job he had never held before this year.

NBC Sports announced in April that Tomlin would join “Football Night in America” as a studio analyst after he stepped away from the Steelers following 19 seasons as head coach.

Wednesday’s Patriots-Seahawks matchup marked Tomlin’s regular-season debut in the role. He joined Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Mike Florio for NBC’s kickoff coverage before the Super Bowl LX rematch.

NBC plans to use Tomlin throughout the season from the preseason through the playoffs, giving him a weekly platform to analyze many of the same coaches and players he faced only months ago.

Tomlin’s broadcast mistake gave Taylor an easy opening to keep him honest.

The former Steelers coach handled the correction the same way the segment did: with a laugh.

Mike Tomlin Still Leaves Door Open to Coaching Return

How long Tomlin stays on television remains a bigger question.

NBC hired him after he resigned from Pittsburgh in January, ending a 19-year run in which he went 193-114-2, made 13 playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLIII. He also never finished a season with a losing record.

Tomlin has repeatedly said he is enjoying life away from coaching. He also has not shut the door on returning to the sideline.

“Never say never,” Tomlin recently said when Cris Collinsworth asked whether he could coach again, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio.

Tomlin added that the NFL is “certainly not a 32-team league for me,” while explaining that he still loves coaching and the challenges that come with the profession.

The possibility has already created speculation.

Casino.org’s Jason La Canfora reported in August that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson had begun doing preliminary homework on Tomlin as a potential 2027 coaching target. La Canfora reported that league sources viewed the Jets as a serious possibility if Tomlin decides to return.

Whether that ever goes anywhere remains to be seen. Tomlin has made clear he would be selective if he returns.

For now, he is learning a different weekly routine.

That includes breaking down football on national television — and, apparently, getting a little help from Taylor when “JSN” doesn’t come out quite right.