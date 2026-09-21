Mike Tomlin Roasts Steelers Following Ugly Loss to Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed a total of three points Sunday in an ugly loss to the New England Patriots. Aaron Rodgers was nearly split in half on one play and it appears the offense has a litany of issues early in the 2026 season.

Former head coach Mike Tomlin is now an analyst on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” meaning he got a chance to comment on the Steelers in his new role. Fans in Pittsburgh may unfortunately agree with his harsh comments following the loss.

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Steelers Offense For 3-Point Performance

Tomlin appeared on the Sunday night broadcast and was asked about his former team, now run by offensive-minded head coach Mike McCarthy.

“From my perspective, they don’t have a place to hang their hat,” Tomlin said. “They haven’t established the run. They’re not performing well enough on third down, or possession-down circumstances. And to make matters worse, they’re not getting yards in chunks.”

It’s hard to disagree with Tomlin on his takes given the way the season has started. Week 1 featured a tight, 20-13 win over an Atlanta Falcons team that started Cooper Rush at quarterback. The ultimate difference in the win was a T.J. Watt pick-six.

Then came the Week 2 blowout loss against the Patriots. Aaron Rodgers finished with 187 passing yards and an interception, while Jaylen Warren was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 43 yards. The offense as a whole managed to go 2-12 on third down as well.

“They can’t solve all their problems, but they better solve at least one of these problems, and really soon,” Tomlin added.

Steelers New Era Off to a Rough Start

Tomlin joined the Steelers as head coach in 2007 and never had a losing season in his tenure that ended following the 2025 campaign. He won a Super Bowl and lost in another, continuing a strong tradition of Steelers football.

McCarthy now takes over as a Pittsburgh native leading his childhood team. The offensive guru is not off to a good start and part of that may be due to the roster he has been given.

Rodgers, in particular, is 42 years old and looks to be a step or two slower than expected in 2026. Yet the blame does not all fall on him as the offensive line is struggling and the $132 million man DK Metcalf is playing at an all-time low level, to name a few issues.

Like Tomlin said, the Steelers can’t and won’t solve all of their problems. Something does, however, need to change soon if the organization wants to avoid a rare losing season in the 21st century.