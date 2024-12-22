Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Speaks Out on Russell Wilson After His First 2 Turnover Game

Head coach Mike Tomlin told the media the Pittsburgh Steelers had defenders trying to do too much during the team’s Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The same may have been the case for Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Against the Ravens on December 21, Wilson scrambled around and force throws more often than he had previously this season. Some of that worked. Wilson rushed for a season high 27 yards and completed a couple impressive third-down throws.

But he also committed 2 turnovers for the first time in nine starts with the Steelers.

The day after the game, though, Tomlin expressed confidence that Wilson will bounce back quickly.

“I expect him to respond. He’s been doing this a long time,” Tomlin said. “He’s tough on himself because he’s got a desire to be great. He wants to lead us to victory.

“He owns that, but I don’t expect it to be an issue in terms of his trajectory of his approach or readiness this week.”

Wilson scrambled for a 19-yard gain early in the second quarter. The run had the Steelers inside the Ravens 5-yard line, but Wilson fumbled at the end of the play.

Then during the fourth quarter, Wilson threw a pick-6 with the Steelers already trailing by 7 points.

Steelers’ Russell Wilson Critical of His Turnovers vs. Ravens

As Tomlin indicated, Wilson is tough on himself. That was evident when Wilson spoke to reporters immediately after the 17-point loss to the Ravens.

“I put that game on me in the sense of there are two great opportunities there,” he told the media.

“They made two plays on us that were significant plays. Unfortunately, I can’t let that happen.”

Wilson explained that he tried to cut back when he saw Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington was closing in near the 5-yard line. Steelers fans on social media during the game criticized Wilson for not sliding. After the game, the quarterback explained that he was trying to score.

That was one of the best examples of Wilson perhaps trying to do too much. In retrospect, Tomlin admitted that he also wished Wilson would have slid.

Or, Wilson could have simply braced himself better for the hit to avoid fumbling.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Lose Margin for Error in AFC North Race

For much of the second half of the season, the Steelers have had a 2-game lead in the AFC North. But with Tomlin’s team losing its past two games, the Steelers are now in a first place tie with the Ravens at 10-5.

The Steelers could have clinched the division with a win on December 21. Although they failed to deliver, they can still win the AFC North. The Steelers must beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to accomplish that feat.

If they lose either game, they will need the Ravens to fall as well to secure the division title.

The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot. But with the AFC North title, the Steelers would play at home in the first round of the postseason.

A home game is always an advantage in the playoffs. But it would give the Steelers a particular edge this season.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been a much better unit at Acrisure Stadium this season.

The Steelers will play the Chiefs and Bengals at Acrisure Stadium to end the regular season.