NFL Insider Follows up on Wild Steelers Trade Rumor

Mike Tomlin’s name came up in a wild trade rumor ahead of Week 18, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told host Mike Greenberg that he believes certain teams with head coaching vacancies could call the Pittsburgh Steelers about a trade for the veteran HC, let’s say his team is eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round.

On January 6, Schefter addressed those rumors while speaking with the Pat McAfee Show.

“I know that we talked about it on Sunday Countdown, raised the idea that a couple of teams were pondering [a trade for Tomlin],” Schefter acknowledged, adding: “And I think one team actually looked into it and uncovered the fact that his contract has a no-trade clause in it.”

“So, even if Pittsburgh wanted to trade him — [and] we’ve gotten zero indication that it does — they couldn’t do that without his permission because he’s got a no-trade clause in his contract,” the insider explained. “Again, that doesn’t stop teams… [from] calling up a team [to] say, ‘would your organization have any interest in listening to conversations?’”

Schefter finished by relaying that the Steelers don’t “seem to be interested” in that sort of move at this time, even if Tomlin were to agree to it.

Schefter’s Initial Report Hinted Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Trade Calls Have Been One-Sided

With a contingent of the fanbase frustrated with Tomlin and the Steelers’ most recent collapse over the past four weeks of football, Schefter’s initial report drew some attention on the internet, but even that rumor hinted that these trade calls were one-sided.

“I think there are going to be some teams out there that have watched the way the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season has ended and wonder whether they should call the Steelers to see if they should inquire about whether the Steelers would be willing to move on from Mike Tomlin and move him to another organization,” Schefter originally said on January 5.

Continuing: “I don’t think Pittsburgh will do that. That has not been what they’ve been about. And there’s no indication that they would. But I do think there are teams wondering if they should lob in a call and see if they could stir Pittsburgh’s interest.”

The Steelers signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension in June of 2024. Since then, it’s been a roller coaster season that began with coach of the year chants and has ended with trade chatter and calls for firings.

With all that in mind, we must remember that the Steelers franchise is one that’s built on consistency and stability. Pittsburgh hasn’t seriously challenged for a Super Bowl in some time, and that’s a problem, but they aren’t known for making rash decisions either.

Tomlin will be the head coach in 2025 — win or lose. No trade will change that.

Kaboly Defends Mike Tomlin as Steelers Fans Grow Restless

Like with any situation, there are Steelers fans that support Tomlin and there are others that are sick of him. Long-time beat reporter Mark Kaboly addressed the more restless Pittsburgh supporters on January 6 during his latest X column.

Within it, he defended Tomlin a bit, writing: “I’m not here to say one way or the other [if Tomlin should be fired]. That’s not my place and frankly, I don’t care. I’m here to ask if it is fair or not to jump all over the most-tenured coach in the NFL, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a Super Bowl champ, and the most well-respected coach in eyes of players at this particular time based on four bad weeks?”

His post argued that it isn’t, and later, he added that “acknowledge it or not, the Steelers are in a way better situation they are today than they were last year [because of Tomlin]. That’s a fact.”

Kaboly also reminded that “massive change” would follow if Tomlin ever left or was fired, and change usually involves roster turnover and rebuilding in highly strategic sport like football.

Which brings us to his final point. 2025 isn’t the “right time” for the Steelers to move on from Tomlin.

“Tomlin’s contract runs through the 2027 season. He usually gets it extended two years out but that’s not written in stone,” Kaboly noted. Admitting: “Whether it is after the 2025 season or maybe even if the Rooneys wait until a year out after the 2026 season and it is much of the same, then, to me, nothing could or should save Tomlin.”

For now, the reporter concluded that the Steelers HC has “earned that respect” of playing out his most recent extension.