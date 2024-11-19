Myles Garrett Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot at T.J. Watt Ahead of Steelers-Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin a new chapter in their storied rivalry with the Cleveland Browns as we enter an abbreviated Week 12 that will end in a Thursday Night Football showdown — and star pass rushers T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett should play a very large role in this one.

Of course, the Watt-Garrett rivalry has a history of its own. Although the two defenders will never match up mano a mano, due to the nature of the sport, they do typically go head-to-head in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY).

Last year, for example, Watt and his brother — J.J. Watt — appeared to take issue with the decision to award the 2023 DPOY to Garrett. “Nothing I’m not used to,” the Steelers star said on X at the time, while J.J. Watt was more brazen in his disapproval.

On November 19, Garrett finally addressed the Watt family’s social media reaction to him winning the award, and let’s just say he made his opinion known.

“I’ve never complained about the trophy not being at my house,” Garrett told reporters with a sly smirk, days before the Week 12 rematch. “Vice versa. He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me.”

“So, I’m just going to play the game,” the Browns game wrecker continued. “I don’t play against T.J., he doesn’t play against me, but we’ll have a plan to go out and do what we’re supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense.”

He ended this response with a bit of a challenge for T.J. Watt. “It’s up for grabs this year and we’ll see the best man win,” he said.

Pro Football Reference has credited Garrett with 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 15 QB hits and 28 total pressures in 2024. While Watt currently has 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, 18 QB hits and 20 total pressures.

In other words, if the AFC DPOY comes down to these two once again, it’s currently anybody’s race.