Former NFL Player Blasts RB Najee Harris for Steelers Criticism

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott was never on the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career. Scott spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and then faced the Steelers in an AFC championship game with the New York Jets.

But in the growing Steelers versus running back Najee Harris situation, Scott is taking sides with the team.

While appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” on March 21, Scott ripped into Harris for making critical remarks of his former team.

“You ungrateful, dude. Listen, how fortunate is it for you to be in the playoffs every year of your career. I mean, that doesn’t just happen, and when you leave, sometimes you realize just how good you had it,” said Scott, via Steelers Depot.

Scott’s criticism of Najee Harris came after the running back wasn’t overly positive when describing his four seasons with Pittsburgh.

“It was just a team where we lost Ben, we lost the O-line, we just didn’t know anything on offense really, we didn’t have any identity,” Harris said in an interview with KCAL News. “We had a young guy coming in at QB. I was young. The team was young. I really didn’t have nobody to almost learn from on the offensive side. I think the veteran guy on that team was a two, three-year vet. And he’s still learning himself.

“I’m coming in and I’m just trying to look for people to pick their brain and it was just defensive guys. So I’d go to the defensive guys and talk to them, but there wouldn’t be too much they could tell me about offensive things.

“So, through my years, I’ve learned a lot that only I learned first-hand. And I feel like [in L.A.], like we’ve got a lot of veterans that I can learn even more stuff from, even at the quarterback position, and the O-line position.

“So it was an interesting year there, I’ll just say that. Interesting year.”

Bart Scott Explains Similarities Between Steelers, Chargers

First off, it’s worth noting that Scott was incorrect to say Harris made the playoffs four times with the Steelers. Of Harris’ four seasons with the team, Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot on three occasions.

But Scott’s remark about Harris being “ungrateful” for his opportunity with the Steelers could still ring true. Harris may see himself in a better situation with the Chargers going into 2025, but Scott argued the two organizations are quite similar from a roster building standpoint.

“He’s going to a place that maybe has their future quarterback,” Scott said. “But it’s going to be a similar philosophy as the Chargers are trying to build their team, with bringing over Mechki Becton, to be a team that’s based on the running game and not really throw a lot and play great defense.

“That’s how Harbaugh builds his team. Similar to how Mike Tomlin builds his team.”

To be fair to Harris, the Chargers will have more offensive veterans for him to learn from than Pittsburgh did.

The Steelers were hoping the young offensive nucleus they possessed going into 2023 would grow together. Harris was expected to be part of that nucleus.

But that didn’t happen. Harris, along with others such as wide receiver Diontae Johnson and quarterback Kenny Pickett, are gone.

Najee Harris Also Took Indirect Shot at Steelers Facilities

This week wasn’t the first time the media perceived Harris as taking a shot at his former NFL team.

During his introductory press conference with the Chargers, Harris may have gone too far in complimenting Los Angeles’ weight room and other facilities.

“It’s a great weight room, first of all. Even the facilities, is all great things,” Harris said on March 14. “There’s a lot of great things they provide here to take advantage of.

“I was telling them, it’s not like this everywhere, man. This is a special thing right here. It reminds me of college at Alabama, you know, all the resources that they have. So just getting the chance to take advantage of those opportunities is a blessing.”

While in Pittsburgh, Harris gained the reputation as someone who was very honest with the media. The running back isn’t really doing anything differently now with the Chargers.

Objective Steelers fans will see at least some truth in Harris’ comments about his former team. Some in Steelers Nation may even strongly agree with him.

But to avoid criticism from former players such as Scott, Harris should probably focus more on his future than his Steelers past.