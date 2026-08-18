Ex-Steelers’ Najee Harris Visits NFC Foe Still Looking for Next NFL Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found better running back options since parting ways with former first-rounder Najee Harris. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Harris.

The running back is still searching for his next opportunity in the league. Teams, though, continue to view Harris as a potential option.

According to the NFL transaction wire Monday, Harris visited the New York Giants for a tryout.

Harris was one of nine players to try out for the Giants to begin this week. At the workout, Harris was the only running back.

The Giants are the third team to host Harris for a visit this offseason/preseason. The veteran running back worked out for the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Harris is trying to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. The former Steelers running back sustained a July 4 fireworks eye injury, which landed him on the non-football injury list during 2025 training camp.

Then in Week 3, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Ex-Steelers RB Najee Harris Tries Out for Giants

Harris ran for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons in four years with the Steelers. He was Mr. Consistent, but after his rookie campaign, he also left something to be desired.

Harris made the Pro Bowl in his 2021 rookie campaign while running for 1,200 yards. During that season, he led the league with 381 touches and posted 1,667 yards from scrimmage.

But Harris’ success was tied to his volume of touches. He averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. By December of 2022, he was losing touches and snaps to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren.

From 2022-24, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark but was also reached more than 1,043 rushing yards.

With the Steelers, Harris never missed a game. That dependability was arguably his greatest asset. But that went out the window with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

He appeared in three games, starting none of them, before the Achilles injury. He finished 2025 with 61 rushing yards on 15 carries. Harris also had three receptions for 25 yards.

Steelers RB Depth in 2026 NFL Preseason

Without Harris, the Steelers moved forward with Warren as their lead back and added Kenneth Gainwell in NFL free agency last year. Gainwell was a terrific addition, as he led the Steelers with 73 catches last season.

The Steelers lost Gainwell in free agency this past March. They replaced him, though, with 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle.

Warren and Dowdle will create a formidable 1-2 punch this fall. The team also still has 2025 third-rounder Kaleb Johnson.

Clearly, there’s no room for Harris to return to Pittsburgh.

The Giants appear to be considering the addition of Harris with fan favorite running back Cam Skattebo recovering from his own 2025 season-ending ailment. Skattebo suffered an ankle dislocation and leg fracture last October.

On Monday, the Giants also waived depth running back Dante Miller with an injury settlement.

Besides Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and Damon Bankston are the running backs on the Giants roster.