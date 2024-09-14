Steelers QB Justin Fields Posts 8-Word Message Ahead of Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start quarterback Justin Fields for the second straight game in Week 2.

Ahead of the road matchup with the Denver Broncos, Fields posted a message on Instagram. It read: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” Fields also added, “1-0,” after the quote.

Before long, this post blew up on social media with fans, teammates and athletes commenting and showing their support.

“🔋🔋🔋,” Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt responded. While linebacker Patrick Queen said: “Let em know 2!!” And fellow Steelers LB Mark Robinson wrote, “Yessirrr 🔥,” among other Pittsburgh replies.

From outside the organization, Detroit Lions running back and former Chicago Bears teammate David Montgomery had a well-liked comment that read: “They hate to see you evolving!! I knew it was inevitable 🤍🤍🤍.”

And Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent sent a couple of “🔥” emojis back at Fields.

Finally, former NBA point guard Nate Robinson wrote: “Keep ur chin high young fella, it’s ur time to shine!! GODBLESS ur game bro.”

Steelers Beat Writer Predicts ‘Wonky, Low-Scoring’ Win vs. Broncos

As Fields noted in his post, the Steelers are 1-0. Right now, all that matters is that they head back to Pittsburgh 2-0.

“The Steelers’ defense should make life miserable for Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix,” The Atheltic’s Mike DeFabo wrote on September 13. Explaining why the offense might also take a step forward against the Broncos.

“Fields’ passing chart featured virtually no attempts over the middle of the field and very few passes beyond 10 yards [in Week 1],” DeFabo acknowledged. “However, there’s a reason for this. In the preseason (and throughout his career), Fields has been inconsistent when asked to throw with accuracy and anticipation from the pocket.”

“Considering the Steelers’ new play caller faced a late-week curveball when Russell Wilson aggravated his calf injury last Thursday, it was reasonable to keep the ball out of harm’s way, give Fields some easy, confidence-building throws and allow the dominant defense to do its thing,” the beat reporter went on. “We’ll see if they open things up more in Week 2.”

Later, DeFabo concluded that “as long as Fields can protect the football again, I like Pittsburgh in another wonky, low-scoring game.”

Steelers Run Game Will Be the ‘Catalyst’ No Matter Who Is at Quarterback, Says Analyst

Although there has been a ton of focus on Fields and Wilson this summer, the Steelers will likely win and lose games in 2024 because of their defense and their rushing attack.

DeFabo’s colleague with The Athletic, Ted Nguyen, talked about the latter’s importance ahead of Week 2.

“The run game will be the Steelers’ catalyst no matter who plays quarterback,” Nguyen argued. “Pittsburgh is switching to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s outside zone scheme. It takes time for an offensive line to jell in that scheme. It’s a relatively simple one in terms of play volume but requires a lot of communication to execute properly, and the running backs have to get adept at consistently making the right reads and cuts.”

He noted that against the Atlanta Falcons, “the Steelers had 106 yards but averaged only 2.9 yards and had a 38.9 percent rushing success rate on designed rushes (QB scrambles not included).” Nguyen also pointed out that “missed assignments,” blocks and “bad reads” by the running backs prevented a few rushing plays from hitting big.

The NFL analyst called running back Najee Harris “a bit indecisive” in Smith’s new scheme. While Jaylen Warren was more limited than usual returning from injury.

“I’d expect the running game to look better with more carries for Warren,” Nguyen predicted. Adding that “it appears the total option package for Justin Fields hasn’t been installed yet.”