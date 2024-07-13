Key Steelers Pass-Catcher ‘Instantly Formed Bond’ With Russell Wilson

By all accounts, Russell Wilson appears to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback to beat this summer.

But which new teammates will the likely QB1 form a connection with during training camp and the preseason? According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, one key bond has already begun forming this spring.

Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth “had a tremendous spring,” the veteran beat reporter relayed during a roster breakdown on July 9. “He instantly formed a bond with Wilson, and [offensive coordinator Arthur] Smith’s offense highlights the tight end.”

“Throw in Freiermuth being in a contract year, and it is set up for him to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season,” Kaboly predicted. Adding: “Maybe that’s why a No. 2 receiver hasn’t been more of a priority so far?”

Freiermuth was a second-round selection in 2021. He has yet to truly breakout with the Steelers aside from a very solid 732-yard campaign in 2022 followed by an injury-riddled season last year.

Steelers Tight End Battle Includes Staff Favorite, Blocking Extraordinaire & ‘Unicorn’ Behind Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers tight end room could be a really underrated aspect of the Pittsburgh offense in 2024.

As we know, Smith loves to employ extra tight ends to help with his run-heavy scheme. That creates an interesting training camp battle behind Freiermuth.

First you have 2023 third rounder Darnell Washington, a run-blocking extraordinaire that stands at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds.

“Washington is what he is — a tremendous blocker who isn’t going to wow you with his hands or speed,” Kaboly detailed ahead of camp. “That’s OK because others can handle that, but if you are thinking year No. 2 is going to be an offensive breakout for Washington, that doesn’t appear likely.”

Either way, Washington feels like a shoo-in for Smith’s ground and pound mentality.

Another scheme fit and staff favorite of the new OC joins Pittsburgh from the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans before that — Smith’s past two coaching positions. That, of course, is nine-year NFL veteran MyCole Pruitt.

Kaboly noted that Pruitt’s special teams contribution could determine if he makes the 53-man roster. The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with no guaranteed money this spring, meaning the Steelers can shed his $1.035 million cap hit if they choose to release him.

Finally, you have “versatile” 2023 special teamer Rodney Williams and 2022 sixth rounder Connor Heyward, who Kaboly described as a “unicorn.”

“[Heyward] can do pretty much everything,” the reporter said, “but, at least last year, that meant Matt Canada didn’t know how to use him properly. If Smith can carve out a role for Heyward, he can be a valuable piece of this offense.”

Will Steelers Keep Fullback Jack Colletto on 53-Man Roster?

Typically, the number of tight ends making a 53-man roster coincides with the number of running backs and wide receivers.

If an extra wideout is needed, for example, that could take away a fourth TE role. The same goes for an inclusion of a fullback — which has become a forgotten NFL position in recent years.

Having said that, Smith is a bit of a throwback as an offensive coordinator. His run-heavy gameplan could call for fullback Jack Colletto to make the active roster, assuming the 25-year-old earns his keep this summer.

Colletto signed to the Steelers practice squad after the San Francisco 49ers released him last fall. Kaboly didn’t offer too much inside information on the second-year pro, except that Pittsburgh “liked him enough to sign him to the practice squad last October and bring him back on a futures deal in January.”