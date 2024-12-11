Former Steelers Malcontent Unretires to Sign With AFC Super Bowl Contender

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (right) has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The self-proclaimed former Pittsburgh Steelers “hostage,” veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, is making an NFL comeback following his 2024 retirement from the league.

On December 9, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they would be signing Nelson to the practice squad after a report that the experienced free agent CB would be visiting with them on Monday of Week 15. Presumably, the plan is most likely for Nelson to join the active roster once he gets himself back into football shape.

Considering Kansas City’s need at cornerback, this addition could end up having a major impact on the AFC playoff bracket if Nelson’s current form is anything close to his 2023 self. Either way, his arrival should help the Chiefs shore up their depth in the secondary as they compete for their third straight Super Bowl title.

Nelson registered 5 interceptions and 15 pass defenses with the Houston Texans in 2023 (including the playoffs). Pro Football Focus also graded him as a 74.0 in pass coverage and a 70.4 as a tackler — which were the second-highest marks of his career in each area.

He’s started 115 NFL games over the past nine seasons, including 30 starts with the Steelers from 2019 through 2020. With Pittsburgh, Nelson recorded 3 interceptions and 17 pass defenses before his spring fallout with the organization in 2021.

Chiefs CB Steven Nelson Once Requested That Steelers Stop Holding Him ‘Hostage’

Nelson had two quality years with the Steelers, but the relationship dissolved when the team began looking for ways to rid themselves of his contract in 2021. The fallout began when ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh granted Nelson permission to seek a trade on March 19 of that offseason.

Several days later, the veteran CB voiced his displeasure on social media, stating: “Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage #dontholdmeback.”

Nelson was promptly released by the Steelers following this post.

Given that one of head coach Mike Tomlin’s more famed quotes is — “We need volunteers, not hostages” — Nelson’s usage of the word “hostage” in 2021 felt intentional. At that point, he was clearly unhappy with the way Pittsburgh handled his contract situation, and he has alluded to that since leaving the Steelers too.

“These [expletive] felt the need to call me during the offseason, literally probably a day before free agency,” Nelson rehashed, while speaking on his podcast, “The Corner Suite Pod,” back in March of 2024. “[Tomlin], he called me on some [expletive]. [He said:] ‘Hey Steve, I think upstairs, they’re looking to trade you.’”

“I’m like — ‘Man, get the [expletive] out of here. You don’t think, you know something,’” the former Steeler continued, telling his side of the story.

He also argued that Pittsburgh was still looking for cornerback help years after his departure, but that was before the Steelers traded for veteran Donte Jackson.

Ex-Steelers CB Steven Nelson’s Reasons for Retiring Back in June of 2024

According to KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Nelson retired so that he could devote his time to his family and different off-the-field ventures.

“Steven Nelson on his decision,” Wilson posted on June 9, 2024, quoting the long-time cornerback.

“Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson told Wilson at the time. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I wanted to devote all of my time and energy to that and various business ventures off the field. I’m extremely proud of what I was able to do in the game of football.”

Nelson also said that he thinks he’ll be remembered “mostly by my teammates,” because of the way he led by example. Even in June, the CB wouldn’t rule out a return.

“I always will keep my body in shape and will always be ready if the right opportunity comes or I feel like the timing is right and my heart is into it,” Nelson noted at the time. “As of now, I think it’s best for me to take a step back and just enjoy my family.”

It’s possible that Nelson could get himself ready to play in time for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day face-off with the Steelers — which, of course, would set up a little revenge game for the NFL returnee.