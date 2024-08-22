Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Sends Message to Justin Fields Ahead of Preseason Finale

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that veteran Russell Wilson will start under center during the third and final preseason game against the Detroit Lions — and all eyes will be on the quarterback competition between him and second-stringer Justin Fields.

While speaking with the media on August 22, Coach Tomlin also relayed a message to his promising but inconsistent QB2.

“I want to see [Fields] show some of the things that we’ve seen out here in the practice setting,” the Steelers HC said. “Much like I’ve talked about [with] the offensive unit, we’ve had some really good days and [have] shown a really high floor with the potential for splash plays.”

“And so, I want to see it in the stadium,” Tomlin concluded.

Can Steelers’ Justin Fields Force Mike Tomlin’s Hand at Quarterback in Final Preseason Opportunity?

At times this summer, Fields has captivated fans and media members alike. He’s connected on dazzling deep throws and plays on the run. He’s also excited with his legs — the trait that separates him from most NFL quarterbacks.

Having said that, Fields has often failed to string together enough of these moments. Whether it’s his pocket presence, throwing mechanics, footwork or a mental error that gets in the way of his physical talent.

He has also yet to really show out in a live game setting, and that’s what Tomlin is pushing him to do. Against the Houston Texans, Fields led three offensive possessions. Each resulted in a punt. Then against the Buffalo Bills he led five drives for a total of three points — with one punt and three turnovers on downs.

Granted, it’s not like Wilson was overly efficient during his time with the first-team offense versus Buffalo, but it’s also clear that the two signal-callers are in very different positions.

In order to force Tomlin’s hand and overtake Wilson on the depth chart, Fields must take hold of a game and put points on the board. And the former first-round talent likely has to do that while Wilson simultaneously struggles.

Then, and only then, the Steelers might flip their quarterback plan ahead of Week 1. In other words, August 24 is Fields’ final opportunity to change the narrative.