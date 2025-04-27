Fifth-Round Pick Speaks out on Pittsburgh Visit After Steelers Draft Selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have found a quarterback before the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the team targeted prospects in the draft that will make the team bigger, strong and more physical, particularly on defense.

The personalities of the incoming draft class also appear to perfectly fit the attitude of the organization and city.

It doesn’t sound like defensive tackle Yahya Black, who the Steelers drafted at No. 164 overall in the fifth round, will have any trouble adjusting to living in Pittsburgh.

“First, can we talk about how pretty it is when you drive in to Pittsburgh-going through the tunnel, and it opens up into the beautiful city. That was definitely what I saw first,” Black said of his pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh before wanting to answer any football-related questions. “Then just everybody in the facility, and everybody around there, I had such a great mindset.

“It really just takes me back to my college days at Iowa. It’s just hard-nosed, tough, and they’re doing the right thing.”

Black posted 34 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack as a senior at Iowa in 2024. Over a five-year career with the Hawkeyes, he had 117 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses and 5.5 sacks.

Steelers Address Defensive Line Twice in 2025 NFL Draft

While the Steelers waited until the sixth round to grab a quarterback, Ohio State’s Will Howard, the team focused on its need along the defensive line.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, the last time the Steelers selected a defensive lineman in the first round was Cameron Heyward in the 2011 NFL Draft. Heyward is still playing at an All-Pro level but turns 36 in May.

The Steelers ended their first-round defensive lineman drought with Oregon’s Derrick Harmon in the first round. The team added Black as another defensive line prospect with their second selection on Day 3.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm sees Black transitioning to defensive end. But as a fifth-round pick, Black has an uphill battle to become a starter.

“The Steelers appear to be forecasting Black’s home as a 3-4 end, where his length could cause disruption,” Edholm wrote. “However, he’s more of a blue-collar contributor and must prove he can win vs. quicker offensive linemen.”

The Steelers also drafted Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer and Washington linebacker Carson Bruener on Day 3. A national champion with a knack for big plays, Sawyer gives the Steelers even more edge rushing depth.

Bruener could carve out a role on special teams.

Yahya Black Joining Former College Teammates With Steelers

If the similarities Black sees between Iowa and Pittsburgh, along with the nearly identical black and gold uniforms, weren’t enough to make Black comfortable with his new team, he’s also joining a couple former college teammates.

In the third round, the Steelers drafted Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. Last year, the Steelers also selected former Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee at No. 178 overall in the sixth round.

“It’s going to be great,” Black said of playing on the Steelers with his fellow Iowa alumni. “Seeing Kaleb [Johnson] there, he’s got a good head on his shoulder.

“Logan Lee, that was my guy at Iowa, so it’s going to be like we never left each other.”