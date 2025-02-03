Steelers Predicted to Replace Najee Harris With ‘Scheme-Transcendent’ RB

Considering the overall strength of this running back draft class in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move on from veteran starter Najee Harris in NFL free agency, as they prioritize other needs.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac relayed that “Harris’ return could be in jeopardy” on January 18, and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has agreed that this is the former first-round RB’s best chance to cash in on his consistency — and that’s unlikely to happen with the Steelers.

Of course, there’s always a chance Harris re-signs on a very team-friendly deal, let’s say he’s not getting many offers, but the circumstances do not lend themselves to a return. Pittsburgh has several potential younger replacements just waiting for them in the NFL draft, and ESPN draft expert Matt Miller predicted that the Steelers will end up finding their next starting running back in round two during a new February 3 mock.

“Najee Harris is set to hit free agency, and his return to Pittsburgh is far from guaranteed,” Miller reiterated, adding: “[Ohio State RB Quinshon] Judkins would be an ideal replacement [at No. 52 overall]. He has the downhill power of Harris but better speed to rip off the chunk plays missing from the Steelers’ offense, as evidenced by his 28 runs of 10 or more yards.”

Scouting on Potential Steelers RB Target Quinshon Judkins

This profiles as a really nice fit for both parties. Judkins just turned 21 years old in October, and his game bears a lot of similarities to Harris — except with a higher ceiling and fresher legs.

The 33rd Team’s lead draft expert Kyle Crabbs described Judkins as a “scheme-transcendent player” on January 11.

“He boasts the foot quickness and processing ability to be an impactful starter in zone schemes but also affords the contact balance and toughness to serve as a between-the-tackles gap scheme runner,” Crabbs noted, regarding Judkins.

Similarly, The Draft Network scouted Judkins as an “incredibly talented, scheme-versatile RB prospect with the speed, vision, power, and NFL-densely built frame teams desire to be the lead star in the backfield.”

Judkins has some ability as a receiver as well, although both Crabbs and Bleacher Report’s Dame Parsons admitted that he has room to grow as a pass protector. Overall, Crabbs concluded that he’s “diverse enough as a player to contribute on all three downs.”

At his core, Judkins’ strengths include “contact balance” and playing through contact, plus “burst and acceleration,” light and quick feet, and impressive ball security that yielded a lack of fumbles at the collegiate level.

That certainly sounds like the perfect prospect to take over for Harris, with Jaylen Warren hopefully returning as the change of pace back.

Steelers Double-Down on Ohio State Playmakers in ESPN Mock Draft, Pairing RB Quinshon Judkins With WR Emeka Egbuka

Circling back to Miller’s February 3 mock draft, the ESPN analyst had the Steelers selecting not one but two Ohio State playmakers in the first two rounds — which may not be a bad strategy considering the Buckeyes just won the National Championship.

At No. 21 overall, Miller sent Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to Pittsburgh, reasoning that the Steelers “need to start thinking about rebuilding their wide receiver room if George Pickens doesn’t return after his rookie deal expires.” Not to mention Pittsburgh could use some WR help with Pickens still on the roster.

“Egbuka does it all as a slant-route king,” Miller wrote. “He is a heck of a punt returner and one of the best blocking wide receivers, too. He doesn’t flash elite speed or size at 6-foot and 203 pounds, but he’s a smart route runner with solid hands (a drop rate of just 2.8%) and an all-out effort on every snap.”

Egbuka is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

If these predictions come to pass, and the Steelers re-sign quarterback Justin Fields as some anticipate they will, the Pittsburgh offense could feature multiple former Buckeyes in 2025.