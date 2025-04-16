Steelers Projected to Find ‘Long-Term Answer’ With Blockbuster Selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett after he fell in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The hope was he’d replace Ben Roethlisberger. It didn’t work out, but The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees the Steelers trying again with another quarterback prospect who could fall in the first round — Shedeur Sanders.

In his NFL mock draft on April 16, Brugler predicted the Steelers to select Sanders at No. 21 overall.

“If Sanders indeed falls out of the top three, we’d then go on ‘Shedeur watch’ to see where he lands,” Brugler wrote. “Presumably, the Steelers will have a serviceable short-term option, and Sanders would provide them more of a long-term answer.”

Sanders has become somewhat of a polarizing NFL draft figure this spring. Some mock draft experts have predicted NFL teams to trade up into the top 10 to draft Sanders.

Others, such as Brugler, have him falling out of the top 20.

But because of his name and position, no matter where, drafting Sanders will be considered a blockbuster decision.

Shedeur Sanders Projected as ‘Game Manager’

One of the main reasons Sanders could fall out of the top 10 is because of the perception he will be a game manager at the next level.

Analysts have argued this spring that Sanders could be a great addition for a franchise dying for a reliable starting quarterback. But scouts doubt whether Sanders could challenge the top signal callers around the league for championships.

“He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter.

“The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked Sanders at No. 19 overall on his latest 2025 draft big board.

“Sanders is a slightly undersized quarterback with outstanding touch, accuracy and toughness,” wrote Jeremiah.

“His toughness is unquestionable. Overall, Sanders doesn’t have elite size, arm strength or athleticism, but he can find success in an offense based on timing and ball placement.”

Go Long’s Tyler Dunne spoke to NFL scouts who provided a very wide variety of Sanders analysis. The most critical scout Dunne talked to said Sanders “is the flashiest, most overhyped game manager” he’s ever graded in the draft.

Should Steelers Draft Sanders if He Falls to No. 21?

The game manager label for Sanders is interesting for a lot of reasons. It’s particularly intriguing when discussing the possibility of the Steelers drafting him.

Steelers Nation has criticized the team for settling for mediocrity over recent years. Drafting a quarterback projected (at least by some) to not have the highest ceiling won’t do a lot to dispel that narrative.

Unfair or not, the Steelers selecting Sanders at No. 21 overall will gain comparisons to the team drafting Pickett. The Steelers picked Pickett at No. 20 overall in 2022.

Like Sanders, Pickett was one of the better prospects in a weak quarterback draft class. In the scenario that Brugler presented in his mock draft, Sanders fell in the draft as Pickett did.

The concerns around Pickett were whether he would be more than serviceable. In two years with the Steelers, he largely wasn’t. Pickett posted a winning record, but he threw for only 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 25 games.

Drafting Sanders could give the Steelers a potential long-term solution behind center. Obviously, that’s better than another one-year band aid, which a veteran such as Aaron Rodgers presents.

But the question is whether Sanders can get the Steelers seriously competing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC.

Pittsburgh’s five-game losing streak to end the 2024 season showcased just how far the team is from the top of the conference. It’s fair to wonder how much closer Sanders can get them.

The Steelers, though, appear to have confidence Sanders can get the team back to an elite level. NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said on his show Tuesday that head coach Mike Tomlin “really likes” Sanders.

The Steelers didn’t attend Colorado’s Pro Day, which led to speculation that the team wasn’t considering Sanders in the 2025 draft. However, the team hosted Sanders as one of their 30 pre-draft visitors at its facility.