Steelers Pull About-Face on Shedeur Sanders Ahead of NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders visiting Steelers before NFL draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be taking a closer look at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after all.

Up until April 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers had not publicly shown much interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After choosing not to heavily scout Sanders at his Colorado pro day on April 4, some questioned whether or not the top tier QB prospect was on the Steelers’ radar at all. Pittsburgh has been linked to quarterback classmates like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, Tyler Shough and Quinn Ewers, among others. But a Sanders team visit had yet to materialize.

That changed on Tuesday, as the Steelers shifted course on the Buffaloes star.

“Sources: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is scheduled to visit the Steelers later this week,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on April 8. Reminding: “Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 pick in the draft.”

Later, in a follow-up post, Schultz added: “The Steelers remain very interested in Aaron Rodgers, and the hope is an agreement eventually happens. But Pittsburgh has done extensive work on this year’s QB class — and Shedeur Sanders is now scheduled to be in the building on Thursday, per source.”

Given the rumors that Sanders could slide on draft night, potentially as far down as No. 21 overall, Pittsburgh will do their due diligence. Who knows, a great pre-draft visit could even push the Steelers to consider a trade up in round one.

Shedeur Sanders Reposts Steelers Jersey Swap Ahead of Team Visit, Labeling It ‘Legendary’

Sanders also commented on the April 8 news on his Instagram story, although he didn’t say much.

While reposting a fan-made jersey swap of Sanders in a Steelers uniform, the collegiate star simply captioned the pic: “Legendary.”

For those who don’t know, this response is on par with Sanders’ brand. The Colorado signal-caller and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders often wears a large chain with that word.

His Instagram bio also reads: “𝑩𝒆 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒚.”

Like his father, one of Sanders’ greatest strengths is his confidence and self-belief. Many have doubted his ability and picked apart his skillset throughout the NFL draft process, but Sanders has not wavered in what he expects out of his career.

That’s an attribute that an elite motivator like head coach Mike Tomlin could key in on when meeting Sanders face to face.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter Believes Shedeur Sanders Is ‘Only’ Quarterback Pittsburgh Would Consider in First Round of NFL Draft

During the latest edition of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” the NFL insider fanned the flames of Sanders to the Steelers.

“I was of the mind that Pittsburgh was not taking a quarterback in Round 1,” Schefter began. “I think the only quarterback that they would consider — me reading between the lines — would be Shedeur [Sanders]. But I can’t imagine he’s gonna slide to 21.”

“Would Pittsburgh be willing to trade up to a certain point to go get Shedeur Sanders, if he gets past those other spots?” He pondered. Continuing: “If the [Cleveland] Browns don’t take Shedeur Sanders at two, and if the [New York] Giants don’t take Shedeur Sanders at three, and that is the feel that I’m getting recently, where is Shedeur Sanders going…”

It’s a fair question, although there are a couple of other teams ahead of the Steelers — like the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 or possibly Tampa Bay at No. 19 — who could also be searching for a long-term answer at quarterback.

