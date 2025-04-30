Steelers Credited With 2 of Top 12 NFL Draft Steals

There’s a lot to like about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 draft class, according to veteran NFL writer Vinnie Iyer.

During an article with The Sporting News on April 27, Iyer listed his “12 best late-round steals,” only including prospects who were drafted from rounds four through seven. And Steelers rookies appeared on it not once but twice.

First, Iyer praised Pittsburgh for selecting Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.

“The Steelers get their style of versatile, high-energy impact defender,” Iyer reasoned. “He can help their top pass rush well, but he also gives them a bigger boost outside vs. the run.”

Then, in round six, the NFL analyst also liked the Steelers’ other Ohio State pick, quarterback Will Howard.

“The Steelers hinted at taking more of a developmental QB than a sure starter over Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson,” Iyer explained. “Howard is ideal for them with his toughness, athleticism, and the arm to push it well downfield to their speedy wideouts.”

Steelers ‘NFL Draft Steal’ Jack Sawyer Earned Second-Round Grade

Before the draft, The Athletic’s lead draft expert Dane Brugler ranked Sawyer 11th for the entire 2025 edge rusher class. He also graded the National Champion as a second-round talent.

Based on that, it would stand to reason that Brugler would agree with Iyer’s assessment, considering the Steelers got Sawyer in round four.

“Sawyer is strong at the point of attack, with the instincts and effort to consistently factor into the play,” Brugler stated at the time. “Though his hands are powerful, they aren’t overly skilled, and his body stiffness leaves him a step slow to shed or unlock countermeasures once locked up.”

“Overall, Sawyer often plays one-dimensionally as a pass rusher and lacks ideal suddenness or length for an edge player,” the draft analyst continued, “but his activity level and the strength in his hands make him an every-down factor. Similar in ways to George Karlaftis, he has the competitive play personality that NFL coaches will welcome as part of their rotation.”

Sawyer is expected to help Pittsburgh stop the run, something Mike Tomlin’s unit struggled with in 2024. The Ohio State product racked up 19 tackles for a loss and 5 forced fumbles over his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, along with 15.5 sacks and 9 pass defenses.

What to Expect From New Steelers QB Will Howard

For those thinking that Howard will win the Week 1 starting job in 2025, that’s unlikely to happen. But that doesn’t mean the 44-game collegiate starter cannot develop into a franchise quarterback.

Howard enjoyed a career year with Ohio State in 2024, leading his team to a National Championship, but he was also successful at Kansas State before that. Howard threw for 2,643 and 24 touchdowns (10 interceptions) in 2023 and rushed for another 351 yards and 9 TDs.

That season led to the offer to join the Buckeyes, and the rest is history.

Brugler described Howard as a “well-built athlete” who “sets up quickly and throws well enough to all levels, doing some of his best work on designed rollouts and waggles to move his launch point.”

“His aggressiveness as a passer will bite him at times, especially when he locks onto his preferred read,” he went on, “[and] his ability to quickly get deeper into progressions will be crucial at the next level.”

Brugler concluded that Howard has the “physical requirements, intelligence and mental resiliency to stick as a backup and potential spot-starter.”

Learning behind Aaron Rodgers should only increase his chances of making it at the next level, let’s say the Steelers secure their long-rumored QB target.