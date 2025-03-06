Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Make $4 Million Move Ahead of Free Agency: Report

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a cap-saving move prior to NFL free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a cap-saving move with about four days to go before the legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins on March 10.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the news on X, stating: “The Steelers and LB Cole Holcomb agreed to a revised contract, clearing $4 million in cap space. Holcomb hasn’t played since suffering a dislocated knee on Nov. 2, 2023. But he’s fully healthy now, Pittsburgh values his leadership and the plan is for him to play in 2025.”

There you have it, a relatively obvious cut candidate stays put in Pittsburgh as the Steelers manage to strike a deal with the veteran linebacker. As a reminder, the front office could have saved $6 million by releasing Holcomb, so they’ll sacrifice $2 million worth of cap space in order to retain him in this compromise.

The agreement stabilizes the Steelers’ depth at the position behind Patrick Queen, while also saving some money in the process.

Holcomb will join second-year draft pick Payton Wilson, 2022 draft pick Mark Robinson and Devin Harper, along with a chance that veterans Elandon Roberts and/or Tyler Matakevich still re-sign this spring.

Does Cole Holcomb’s Return Make It Less Likely Steelers Will Re-Sign Elandon Roberts?

Roberts has made it clear that he wants to reunite with the Steelers in free agency, but does Holcomb’s return make that less likely? According to Steelers Depot, the short answer is, “no.”

“The revised contract for ILB Cole Holcomb should make it easier to re-sign ILB Elandon Roberts at around the same price range,” Steelers Depot posted after the news was announced.

Adding: “They were not going to be able to leave Holcomb at $6M and then sign Roberts for less from a price/valuation/semantics standpoint.”

So, in a sense, Holcomb’s pay cut might actually strengthen the odds that Roberts re-signs. Of course, Pittsburgh could also choose to spend that money elsewhere, moving forward with a group that relies on Queen, Wilson, Holcomb and Robinson.

Steelers Beat Reporter Highlights Potential High-Upside Free Agency Flier at Inside Linebacker

With so much money already invested in Queen, the Steelers really cannot afford to spend too much more on inside linebacker. Having said that, The Athletic’s Pittsburgh beat writer Mike DeFabo did highlight one potential “wildcard” addition on March 6 — former Detroit Lions fourth rounder Derrick Barnes.

“In a past life, I covered Barnes when he was at Purdue,” DeFabo noted.

Continuing: “At 6-0 and 240 pounds, he has a playing style and build that reminds me a lot of Roberts. The concern is that Barnes is coming off a torn PCL and MCL, but if the Steelers are OK with his medical evaluation, signing the 26-year-old when his stock is low could be a way to get younger at that position.”

To be clear, this would be a buy-low, high-upside move — as DeFabo alluded. It would also mean moving on from Roberts as Barnes would take his roster spot as a top four inside linebacker along with Queen, Wilson and Holcomb.

Since entering the league in 2021, Barnes has racked up 211 total tackles (12 for a loss) over 54 appearances (including playoffs). He managed to stay healthy his first three years in the league, then only suited up for three games in 2024.

Barnes hasn’t displayed too many game-changing traits at the NFL level. His lone interception came during the postseason, and he’s only forced one fumble. Barnes has also registered 4.0 career sacks, 8 QB hits and 4 pass defenses.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

