Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Steelers 61-Game Contributor Hints Current Team Is Moving On

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Ex-Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton.
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton appears to have played his final game with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of NFL free agency.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nickel CB and current Cincinnati Bengals veteran Mike Hilton could be looking for a new home in NFL free agency. In fact, if you read between the lines of his most recent X post on March 3, it certainly appears to be trending that way.

“New opportunities always present themselves 🙏🏾,” Hilton wrote on Monday, just before noon (EST), catching the attention of fans and reporters around the league.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler later quoted this post, noting: “Free agent Mike Hilton, very good slot corner, could be on his way out of Cincinnati.”

The AFC North rival Bengals have been cutting players and clearing cap space in order to free up enough room to sign and/or extend star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Hilton is an impending free agent, so Cincy doesn’t have to release him, but his post does signal that the organization might have already notified him that they’re planning to go in a different direction. If that’s the case, the soon-to-be 31-year-old will be on the hunt for just his third franchise in nine years — unless, of course, he reunites with Pittsburgh.

Steelers Should Only Re-Sign Mike Hilton in Depth Role

If the Steelers do look into bringing Hilton back, it should be in a much lesser role this time around. Pittsburgh does need help at outside cornerback, but the former 61-game contributor (including playoffs) does his best work in the slot and second-year UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. took on that position as a rookie.

Due to head coach Mike Tomlin’s veteran preference, Bishop’s snaps were limited later in the season in 2024 with Cameron Sutton returning from suspension, but it’d be wise to continue the youngster’s development this year.

Having said that, Sutton is a free agent and considering his 2024 struggles, it feels unlikely he’ll be back. So, there’s a world where Hilton agrees to sign on the cheap — replacing Sutton as experienced depth behind Bishop.

Perhaps, the savvy slot CB could even teach Bishop a thing or two, helping to round out his game long-term.

Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Speaks Out on Rookie Benching

Speaking of Bishop, the young defensive back was very honest about his rookie benching on February 23.

“It was just a coaching thing,” Bishop told “Big C’s NFL Preview” podcast.

“Obviously, I felt a way about it too,” he admitted. “But whatever they thought to help us win football games, I’m going to be all for it. Because I want to be able to win and things like that.”

“It was a big transition, starting and playing a lot to not playing that much,” Bishop eventually said. “But I tried to keep my composure, to keep a level head, understand that whenever my number’s called, I gotta go out there and try to make plays.”

In three of the most important games of the season, from Week 17 through the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs, Bishop was on the field for defensive snap counts of 17, 6 and 1. With the final outing being the postseason game against Baltimore.

Needless to say, Bishop has a right to be upset, but he seems to have the right mindset heading into year two.

It’s okay to be frustrated, but you have to remain level-headed and keep the team first. The 25-year-old appears to be doing that, even if he’s upset with the head-scratching decisions that were made in 2024.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Ex-Steelers 61-Game Contributor Hints Current Team Is Moving On

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x