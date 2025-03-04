Ex-Steelers 61-Game Contributor Hints Current Team Is Moving On

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nickel CB and current Cincinnati Bengals veteran Mike Hilton could be looking for a new home in NFL free agency. In fact, if you read between the lines of his most recent X post on March 3, it certainly appears to be trending that way.

“New opportunities always present themselves 🙏🏾,” Hilton wrote on Monday, just before noon (EST), catching the attention of fans and reporters around the league.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler later quoted this post, noting: “Free agent Mike Hilton, very good slot corner, could be on his way out of Cincinnati.”

The AFC North rival Bengals have been cutting players and clearing cap space in order to free up enough room to sign and/or extend star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Hilton is an impending free agent, so Cincy doesn’t have to release him, but his post does signal that the organization might have already notified him that they’re planning to go in a different direction. If that’s the case, the soon-to-be 31-year-old will be on the hunt for just his third franchise in nine years — unless, of course, he reunites with Pittsburgh.

Steelers Should Only Re-Sign Mike Hilton in Depth Role

If the Steelers do look into bringing Hilton back, it should be in a much lesser role this time around. Pittsburgh does need help at outside cornerback, but the former 61-game contributor (including playoffs) does his best work in the slot and second-year UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. took on that position as a rookie.

Due to head coach Mike Tomlin’s veteran preference, Bishop’s snaps were limited later in the season in 2024 with Cameron Sutton returning from suspension, but it’d be wise to continue the youngster’s development this year.

Having said that, Sutton is a free agent and considering his 2024 struggles, it feels unlikely he’ll be back. So, there’s a world where Hilton agrees to sign on the cheap — replacing Sutton as experienced depth behind Bishop.

Perhaps, the savvy slot CB could even teach Bishop a thing or two, helping to round out his game long-term.

Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Speaks Out on Rookie Benching

Speaking of Bishop, the young defensive back was very honest about his rookie benching on February 23.

“It was just a coaching thing,” Bishop told “Big C’s NFL Preview” podcast.

“Obviously, I felt a way about it too,” he admitted. “But whatever they thought to help us win football games, I’m going to be all for it. Because I want to be able to win and things like that.”

“It was a big transition, starting and playing a lot to not playing that much,” Bishop eventually said. “But I tried to keep my composure, to keep a level head, understand that whenever my number’s called, I gotta go out there and try to make plays.”

In three of the most important games of the season, from Week 17 through the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs, Bishop was on the field for defensive snap counts of 17, 6 and 1. With the final outing being the postseason game against Baltimore.

Needless to say, Bishop has a right to be upset, but he seems to have the right mindset heading into year two.

It’s okay to be frustrated, but you have to remain level-headed and keep the team first. The 25-year-old appears to be doing that, even if he’s upset with the head-scratching decisions that were made in 2024.