Steelers Announce Adding ‘Untapped Potential’ to Defensive Line

Esezi Otomewo
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on March 19 that they signed defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo to a one-year contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to address their defensive line depth in NFL free agency. The team announced on March 19 that it agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo.

Last season, Otomewo played four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Otomewo appeared in five games with the Minnesota Vikings during his rookie season in 2022.

The Vikings selected Otomewo at No. 165 overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Otomewo as a sixth-round choice.

However, Zierlein hyped the defensive tackle for his high ceiling.

“Long-levered defensive end with impressive body composition but limited playmaking production,” Zierlein wrote prior to the 2022 draft. “He is a diligent, team-oriented defender with a focus on executing assignments but could leave a team hungry for more playmaking capability.

“There is untapped potential still lurking.”

Zierlein concluded writing the defensive tackle could be “too limited to become more than a rotational end with run-defending upside.”

Steelers Add Another Veteran Defensive Lineman in Esezi Otomewo

The former Vikings draft pick is the second defensive tackle the Steelers have signed this week. Late on March 16, the Steelers inked former New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to a contract.

At the beginning of NFL free agency, the Steelers released veteran Larry Ogunjobi. Ekuale and Otomewo don’t have the same talent or experience as Ogunjobi. But the Steelers may view the combination of the two as quality insurance to replace Ogunjobi until the team can find a younger long-term solution.

Ogunjobi had 1.5 sacks with 41 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in 15 games last season.

In five games with the Vikings as a rookie during 2022, Otomewo posted five combined tackles, including one for loss. Then with the Jaguars last season, the fifth-round pick registered four combined tackles.

During two of his four games in Jacksvonille, Otomewo started. He has 179 snaps of experience on defense in the NFL. Otomewo has also played 88 snaps on special teams.

Otomewo played in Minnesota during college as well. For the Golden Gophers, the defensive lineman recorded 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 46 games.

As a senior, he had five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Steelers Defensive Line Depth Before 2025 NFL Draft

Adding defensive line depth became key for the Steelers after the release of Ogunjobi. But ultimately, the team needs to get younger up front on defense.

Admittedly, Otomewo is younger. He won’t turn 27 until late December. That makes him worth adding in the hopes that he can discover the “untapped potential” Zierlein thought he possessed three years ago.

But the Steelers could still use a bigger defensive line upgrade through the draft.

Soon-to-be 36-year-old Cameron Heyward is still the leader of Pittsburgh’s defensive front although former second-round pick Keeanu Benton is coming into his own. The Steelers also have Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry, DeMarvin Leal and Logan Lee set to man their defensive line this season.

Otomewo will likely compete with Ekuale for a role in the middle of the line.

The Steelers also have defensive linemen Domenique Davis and Jacob Slade under contract.

Pittsburgh could add to the group in the draft but most mock draft experts aren’t expecting the team to do that at No. 21 overall in the first round. The Steelers’ next selection will be No. 83 overall in the third round.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

