Steelers Adding Super Bowl Champion, AFC North Rival’s Former Safety: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers already signed Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison this offseason. The Steelers are now adding Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 17 the Steelers agreed to a one-year contract with Thornhill.

“An opportunity with one of the NFL’s best defenses to throw he’s still a top safety,” Rapoport tweeted. “The former Browns standout lands in a division he knows well.”

Thornhill played the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. During those four years, the safety won two Super Bowl titles.

Before the 2023 campaign, Thornhill joined the Browns. The veteran safety started 11 games during each of his two seasons in Cleveland.

During 2024, Thornhill posted 49 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss. The 29-year-old also had one quarterback hit and three pass defenses.

Steelers Sign Safety Juan Thornhill to 1-Year Contract

The financial details of Thornhill’s contract with the Steelers have yet to be disclosed. But it appears the Steelers are taking a one-year flier on the veteran safety.

Three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and fellow 2024 starting safety Deshon Elliott are set to return for the Steelers. So, there isn’t room for Thornhill in the Steelers starting lineup.

Thornhill has started at least eight games in all six of his NFL seasons. The safety was in the lineup for 11 contests or more in five of his six years in the league.

But in Pittsburgh, Thornhill will provide strong depth.

The Steelers entered NFL free agency in need of additional safety depth. Before March 17, Miles Killebrew and Joshuah Bledsoe were the only other safeties the Steelers had on their roster.

With Thornhill, the Steelers are adding a safety who has posted above average Pro Football Focus player grades throughout his career. During 2024, Thornhill was average or above average in run defense, pass rush and coverage.

During 2023, Thornhill also excelled in tackling. But based on the PFF player grades this past season, the veteran safety was below average in that category.

The Chiefs drafted Thornhill at No. 63 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He immediately made an impact as a rookie, starting 16 games and helping the Chiefs defense reach a championship level.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl during Thornhill’s rookie season. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl again during the safety’s fourth and final year with the team in 2022. Thornhill also started 16 games during 2022.

Steelers Safety Depth After Signing Thornhill

As previously stated, the Steelers were a little thin at safety before the Thornhill signing. During the first week of NFL free agency, the team made cornerback a priority over the back end of its secondary.

When free agency began, the Steelers signed both cornerbacks Darius Slay and Brandin Echols.

The Steelers, though, could afford to be patient at safety because both of their starters were set to return.

Fitzpatrick has been the subject of some trade rumors this offseason. But nothing serious seems to be materializing over the possibility that the Steelers move on from him before the 2025 regular season.

Thornhill is likely to be the No. 3 safety on the Pittsburgh defense. Killebrew is another veteran, but he stands out more on special teams.

Bledsoe didn’t play at all during the 2024 campaign.