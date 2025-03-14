Steelers Lose Another QB in NFL Free Agency: Report

While the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on an answer from Aaron Rodgers, another former Pittsburgh quarterback changed teams. Late on March 13, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported veteran signal-caller Kyle Allen signed with the Detroit Lions.

“The Lions have agreed to terms with veteran QB Kyle Allen, source says,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Following a season with the Steelers, Allen joins Detroit’s quarterback room behind Jared Goff.”

Allen served as Justin Fields’ backup the first five games of the season. During that time, he made one appearance against the Dallas Cowboys.

When Russell Wilson returned healthy, Allen returned to his expected No. 3 quarterback role. Allen served as the team’s backup in Weeks 8, 16 and 17 with Fields out due to injuries.

Allen attempted one pass in his lone appearance with the Steelers. It was a 19-yard completion to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Detroit Lions Sign QB Kyle Allen

Allen didn’t appear to be part of Pittsburgh’s quarterback plans for 2025. So, unsurprisingly, he found a new destination.

Allen is the lone experienced backup the Lions have on their quarterback depth chart behind Jared Goff. 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker served as Goff’s backup last season.

It was Hooker’s first NFL action. The 26-year-old completed 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards in three games.

For the playoffs, though, the Lions brought back veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater as extra insurance.

Allen appears set to supply that extra quarterback insurance for Detroit this season. However, the Lions remain high on Hooker’s development.

“Doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in Hooker,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in December on Bridgewater’s return, via The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “That’s not what this means, it just means this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. And so, it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

Even still, it’s possible Allen will compete with Hooker for the backup role with the Lions next season.

Steelers Waiting on Aaron Rodgers

All eyes with the Steelers quarterback situation are still on veteran Rodgers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 12 that the holdup wasn’t about money, but rather waiting on the quarterback to make a decision.

However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on The Scoop City podcast that the New York Giants have offered Rodgers the most money.

The Minnesota Vikings are also involved. Russini said the Vikings are “having meetings and conversations” about the possibility of bringing in Rodgers even with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy set to return healthy.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote on March 14 others have “loosely linked” Rodgers and the Vikings together but that there is “no indication yet” that Minnesota is ready to make the quarterback a competitive offer.

There is also no Rodgers decision in sight. It could come on March 14, but no one is going to be surprised if it lingers into next week or longer.

The good news is the Steelers added an experienced quarterback in NFL free agency with Mason Rudolph on March 13. Rudolph signed a two-year deal to return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first six seasons of his career.

With Rudolph, the Steelers have their backup quarterback even without Allen. But they still need to sign a starter.