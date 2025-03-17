Steelers Insider Reveals What Team Doesn’t Want in Free Agent QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be in NFL quarterback purgatory. A year after complete turnover behind center, the Steelers could have three different signal-callers again in 2025.

Unless the Steelers re-sign Russell Wilson, the team will also enter 2025 with a different projected starting quarterback for the fifth consecutive year.

One would think the team has strong interest in avoiding that situation next year. But that’s actually not what the team prefers according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

During a radio appearance on 102.5 WDVE on March 17, Dulac reported of the quarterbacks left on the market, the Steelers are only interested in signing one to a one-year contract.

“Their plan long range, whether it’s this year or next year, is they’re gonna go find what they hope is their franchise quarterback,” Dulac said. “I will tell you that whoever comes in, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, or if they do make a deal somewhere, they’re not gonna give up a whole lot.

“But whoever it is, it’s only gonna be on a one-year deal. They’re not interested in signing any quarterback to a long-term deal.”

According to multiple insiders, the Steelers have made an offer to Aaron Rodgers. Pundits have speculated the price and length of the deal. But it is not clear what either might be.

Dulac reported the Steelers made their offer to Rodgers on March 12. The team is still waiting for an answer.

Steelers Smart to Only Want Short-Term QB Security?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio estimated on March 10 that Rodgers might be looking for a two-year, $90 million contract. Based on that projection, one might gather that the hold up in the Steelers-Rodgers contract negotiations could be money or the contract length.

Dulac very clearly laid out the Steelers don’t want another quarterback signed through 2026.

But The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis wrote on March 15 that Florio was significantly off with his guess.

“Rodgers, in the wake of his release by the New York Jets, is seeking an annual salary in the same general range as [Sam] Darnold’s.”

Darnold will possess an average annual salary of $33.5 million over the next three years.

Rodgers with that average annual salary figures to be a good deal for the Steelers. But according to Dulac, the team doesn’t want to commit to the veteran quarterback beyond this fall.

That makes sense for multiple reasons. First, Rodgers will turn 42 by the end of the 2025 campaign. Secondly, in a perfect world, the Steelers find their next franchise quarterback by next spring.

The Steelers shopping the veteran quarterback market is a clear indication that they expect to compete in 2025. But Dulac’s report that the team wants to keep its quarterback options open for 2026 showcases that the organization recognizes its fully in a transition phase.

Steelers Looking for Bridge Quarterback

As head coach Mike Tomlin likes to say, “The standard is the standard.”

In Pittsburgh, the standard is playoff wins and championships. Neither of those things have happened for the Steelers in a significant amount of time.

Steelers Nation can be frustrated over the fact. But the Steelers have managed to be relevant and even very competitive at times despite being in a transition phase.

With Rodgers or another veteran quarterback in 2025, the Steelers hope to compete for the AFC North title. But in actuality, the Steelers sound like they are searching for a “bridge” signal-caller. A quarterback who can start until the franchise finds its future solution.

A four-time MVP isn’t typically referred to as a “bridge. Because of that career success, Rodgers likely won’t receive that label.

But in Pittsburgh, that’s what he will be.

And according to Dulac, the Steelers think it’s possible they only need a quarterback bridge for one more year.