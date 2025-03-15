Russell Wilson Messages Mike Tomlin Publicly as Steelers Play ‘Waiting Game’

Just as it started to seem like free agent quarterback Russell Wilson might be souring on the Pittsburgh Steelers job; the veteran sent a very public message to head coach Mike Tomlin on his Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday Coach Tomlin!” Wilson wrote, along with two “folded hands” emojis and two photos of himself and Tomlin embracing on the football field. Steelers Depot also shared the post for fans and followers on X.

While a birthday shout-out doesn’t necessarily represent that all is forgiven between Wilson and the Steelers, it might act as an olive branch in this scenario. Wilson could have texted Tomlin privately or reached out to him with a phone call.

But instead, he dressed it up for his 5.6 million Instagram followers to see. That isn’t totally insignificant — just like the quote Wilson posted on his story the other day probably wasn’t totally insignificant either.

As it stands, Wilson is waiting on the Steelers to make a decision at quarterback, but according to The Athletic’s staff and lead NFL insider Dianna Russini on March 15, Pittsburgh is stuck playing the “waiting game” too — except they’re holding out hope that four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers chooses their offer in free agency.

So, what’s the hold-up? “Rodgers is hoping to sign with the [Minnesota] Vikings,” The Athletic revealed in an article on Saturday.

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and [New York] Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” The Athletic clarified later. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

Steelers Beat Reporter Says Russell Wilson Has ‘High’ Chance of Re-Signing If Aaron Rodgers Snubs Pittsburgh

Wilson would presumably still be a fallback plan if Rodgers ends up snubbing the Steelers, either for the Vikings, Giants or retirement. In fact, long-time Pittsburgh beat reporter Mark Kaboly stated that he believes there is a “high” chance of Wilson re-signing if Rodgers does not join the organization in free agency.

“I think that’s high,” Kaboly said on a spot with 93.7 The Fan’s Austin Bechtold on March 15, regarding the odds of the Steelers pivoting to Wilson. “I think that’s 80 percent if not more.”

Kaboly also noted that if Wilson does return, he thinks the 2024 starter would “walk in here like he was their number one guy [all along].” The veteran beat writer was less confident that the Steelers would pursue Kirk Cousins via trade.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson is “ready to sign” on live television on March 15 (via Steelers Depot), but for now, he awaits the decision of Rodgers like everyone else.

The Athletic Reports Aaron Rodgers Is Seeking Similar Salary as Sam Darnold

Also within The Athletic’s Saturday article was a note on Rodgers’ expected compensation.

“Rodgers, in the wake of his release by the New York Jets, is seeking an annual salary in the same general range as [Sam] Darnold’s — though that’s not expected to be a major stumbling block.”

Darnold just signed with the Seattle Seahawks, earning $33.5 million per year.

Expect Rodgers to command a similar amount if he does land with the Steelers in 2025, or anywhere else.