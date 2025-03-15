Hi, Subscriber

Russell Wilson Messages Mike Tomlin Publicly as Steelers Play ‘Waiting Game’

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with Russell Wilson.
Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin received a shout-out from Russell Wilson on social media.

Just as it started to seem like free agent quarterback Russell Wilson might be souring on the Pittsburgh Steelers job; the veteran sent a very public message to head coach Mike Tomlin on his Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday Coach Tomlin!” Wilson wrote, along with two “folded hands” emojis and two photos of himself and Tomlin embracing on the football field. Steelers Depot also shared the post for fans and followers on X.

While a birthday shout-out doesn’t necessarily represent that all is forgiven between Wilson and the Steelers, it might act as an olive branch in this scenario. Wilson could have texted Tomlin privately or reached out to him with a phone call.

But instead, he dressed it up for his 5.6 million Instagram followers to see. That isn’t totally insignificant — just like the quote Wilson posted on his story the other day probably wasn’t totally insignificant either.

As it stands, Wilson is waiting on the Steelers to make a decision at quarterback, but according to The Athletic’s staff and lead NFL insider Dianna Russini on March 15, Pittsburgh is stuck playing the “waiting game” too — except they’re holding out hope that four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers chooses their offer in free agency.

So, what’s the hold-up? “Rodgers is hoping to sign with the [Minnesota] Vikings,” The Athletic revealed in an article on Saturday.

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and [New York] Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” The Athletic clarified later. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

Steelers Beat Reporter Says Russell Wilson Has ‘High’ Chance of Re-Signing If Aaron Rodgers Snubs Pittsburgh

Wilson would presumably still be a fallback plan if Rodgers ends up snubbing the Steelers, either for the Vikings, Giants or retirement. In fact, long-time Pittsburgh beat reporter Mark Kaboly stated that he believes there is a “high” chance of Wilson re-signing if Rodgers does not join the organization in free agency.

“I think that’s high,” Kaboly said on a spot with 93.7 The Fan’s Austin Bechtold on March 15, regarding the odds of the Steelers pivoting to Wilson. “I think that’s 80 percent if not more.”

Kaboly also noted that if Wilson does return, he thinks the 2024 starter would “walk in here like he was their number one guy [all along].” The veteran beat writer was less confident that the Steelers would pursue Kirk Cousins via trade.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson is “ready to sign” on live television on March 15 (via Steelers Depot), but for now, he awaits the decision of Rodgers like everyone else.

The Athletic Reports Aaron Rodgers Is Seeking Similar Salary as Sam Darnold

Also within The Athletic’s Saturday article was a note on Rodgers’ expected compensation.

“Rodgers, in the wake of his release by the New York Jets, is seeking an annual salary in the same general range as [Sam] Darnold’s — though that’s not expected to be a major stumbling block.”

Darnold just signed with the Seattle Seahawks, earning $33.5 million per year.

Expect Rodgers to command a similar amount if he does land with the Steelers in 2025, or anywhere else.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
, ,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Russell Wilson Messages Mike Tomlin Publicly as Steelers Play ‘Waiting Game’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x