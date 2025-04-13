Former Steelers QB Puts Browns on Notice After Offseason Trade

Hi, Subscriber

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a message for his new team Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers met Kenny Pickett in a December matchup for the first time since they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. But Pickett didn’t play, instead, serving as the Eagles backup to Jalen Hurts.

But Pickett is working hard to ensure he starts twice versus the Steelers with the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL season. Pickett shared he is working toward that goal while speaking to TribLive.com’s Jerry Dipaola at the Pitt spring game on Saturday.

“That’s the plan, man (to start). I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett told Dipaola. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles for fellow quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

At the time, Deshaun Watson was the only other quarterback on Cleveland’s roster. The Browns also signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco on Friday.

Kenny Pickett Appears Set to Compete with Joe Flacco for Browns QB Job

Pickett requested a trade from Pittsburgh after feeling misled following the Steelers signing Russell Wilson last offseason. The former first-round quarterback received significant criticism in Pittsburgh for supposedly quitting on his team but for also landing with a different team where he didn’t have the opportunity to start.

Ironically, had Pickett stayed in Pittsburgh, the Steelers very likely never would have traded for Justin Fields. Then, it would have been Pickett starting at the beginning of the 2024 season for the Steelers with Wilson sidelined because of a calf injury.

Pickett started one game for the Eagles late during the 2024 season. He played well but left during the third quarter because of a rib injury.

In Cleveland, Pickett appears to have another chance to become an NFL starter. Although the Browns signed Flacco, he hasn’t been a Week 1 starter in the league the past two years.

Still, Pickett is looking forward to the competition with the former Super Bowl MVP.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Joe,” Pickett told Dipaola. “I’ve been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he’s done and I’m excited to get to work with him, too.”

In 25 NFL starts, Pickett has posted a 15-10 record. Over 30 NFL games, he’s registered 4,765 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Could Kirk Cousins Still Enter the QB Mix for Cleveland?

With the acquisition of Flacco, pundits expected the Browns quarterback room to be set.

However, NFL trade analysts have floated Cleveland as the most-likely landing spot for Kirk Cousins the entire offseason. The Atlanta Falcons continue to have Cousins on their roster as a backup for 2024 No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

If the Falcons enter the season with Cousins on the roster, he will be the most expensive backup quarterback in the league.

The Watson era in Cleveland isn’t completely done, but Watson is again rehabbing from an Achilles injury. His recovery timeline is unknown.

That means the Browns could still be a candidate to trade for Cousins. Such a trade would almost guarantee Pickett returns to a backup role in 2025.

Even if Cleveland doesn’t acquire Cousins, the Browns could draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall in the first round. In that scenario, Pickett would have to outperform a highly-drafted signal-caller to be Cleveland’s starter.

In conclusion, Pickett is far from a sure thing to start for the Browns this season. But the 26-year-old sounds confident that he will be the starter no matter who else Cleveland may add as his competition.

