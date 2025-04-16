Steelers Announce Bringing Back More Offensive Line Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers could add offensive line depth in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the team also added depth to the position group before the draft with the return of Max Scharping.

The Steelers announced Tuesday they re-signed Scharping to a one-year contract.

Scharping appeared in two games for the Steelers during the 2024 campaign. Before that, he played three seasons for the Houston Texans and two for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scharping rejoins a Steelers offensive line that lost three key members of the unit this offseason and will enter 2025 with significant question marks at multiple positions.

Max Scharping Returning for Steelers

Scharping began his career as a highly-touted college prospect from Northern Illinois. The Texans selected him at No. 55 overall during the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He started as a rookie and continued starting a majority of the next two seasons. In three years with the Texans, Scharping started 33 games, but at the end of the 2022 preseason, Houston waived the guard.

Scharping hasn’t started a game since leaving the Texans. From 2022-23, he dressed for 31 contests but played just 43 offensive snaps.

In two games with the Steelers during 2024, Scharping played seven offensive snaps. He also appeared on one snap for special teams.

Scharping spent 2024 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Eagles released him on Aug. 26. The veteran then joined with the Washington Commanders practice squad.

The Steelers signed Scharping off the Washington practice squad on Oct. 1.

With Scharping back, the Steelers have another offensive lineman that could compete for a reserve role with the team.

The Steelers have been valuing previous experience with their organization for potential depth offensive linemen this offseason. Since the start of NFL free agency, the team also re-signed Calvin Anderson and claimed Lecitus Smith off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Steelers Depth on Offensive Line Entering 2025 NFL Draft

The Steelers offensive line will enter this fall with a lot of upside. But the unit has its fair share of question marks as well.

At offensive tackle, the Steelers are projected to start each of their last two first-round picks next season — Broderick Jones at left tackle and Troy Fautanu at right tackle. But Jones has been average at best the past two seasons playing right tackle. Fautanu dealt with injuries as a rookie that limited him to one start.

The pair were highly regarded entering their draft classes, but it’s not guaranteed they will live up to their potential in 2025.

2024 second-round pick Zach Frazier has solidified center for the Steelers. Veteran Isaac Seumalo will return to start at left guard.

But at right guard, the Steelers are expected to start 2024 fourth-round pick Mason McCormick.

Scharping is returning to Pittsburgh to join a potential reserve group that includes Dylan Cook, Spencer Anderson, and Ryan McCollum in addition to Calvin Anderson and Smith.

Scharping will likely compete with McCollum, Smith and Spencer Anderson for opportunities as a depth interior offensive lineman in Pittsburgh for 2025. If Scharping doesn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he could also be a candidate for the team’s practice squad.