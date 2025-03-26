Ex-Steelers QB Russell Wilson Delivers Bold Message After Signing With Giants

Hi, Subscriber

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson sent a message on X after signing with the New York Giants.

It’s official. Russell Wilson will not be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 25 Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants. Wilson’s contract is worth up to $21 million and includes $10.5 million guaranteed.

A few hours after signing with the Giants, Wilson posted a one-line message on X (formerly Twitter).

“Been here before … can’t wait to do it again,” wrote Wilson with “MetLife” as a hashtag.

The quarterback also included a photo of the Giants home stadium.

Wilson appears to be referencing his Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks in February 2014. At MetLife Stadium, Wilson led Seattle to a 43-8 victory against the Denver Broncos to win the franchise’s first championship.

Wilson’s Bold Super Bowl Message for Giants

The veteran quarterback has gained a reputation around the league for severe positivity. This may be another case of that.

The Giants went just 3-14 last season. They also finished with a point differential of at least negative-140 for the second straight year.

Once a very proud franchise, the Giants have fallen on hard times. They’ve made one playoff appearance over the past eight years, and that was with a 9-7-1 record.

In the other seven campaigns since 2017, the Giants haven’t won more than six games. They’ve had four or fewer wins in four of the last eight years.

New York should be better with Wilson behind center. One of the team’s biggest issues in recent years has been Daniel Jones at quarterback.

But the Steelers 2024 roster appeared a lot closer to Super Bowl caliber than the 2025 Giants. Yet, Wilson went 6-6 as a starter including the postseason.

If one considers the playoffs, Wilson hasn’t had a winning record in a season since 2020.

It’s not unusual for a quarterback to feel he is going to have more success than the last starter of a team. But it’s bold — almost Rex Ryan-like — for Wilson to suggest he will turn the Giants into Super Bowl contenders in one season.

Wilson Eliminates Giants From Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

Regardless of the reaction Wilson’s bold message might earn in Pittsburgh, the 36-year-old quarterback may have helped the Steelers with his new deal.

By signing in New York, the Giants do not figure to remain in the market for Aaron Rodgers.

Since March 21, the Giants have signed Wilson and veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. The Giants also still have Tommy DeVito in their quarterback room.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued on March 25 that the Wilson signing doesn’t eliminate the Giants from drafting a quarterback. However, it would be highly unusual for a team to sign three veteran signal-callers capable of starting in the same offseason.

Pundits have floated the Steelers, Giants and Minnesota Vikings as potential destinations for Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers could also consider retirement.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 that the Vikings don’t plan to pursue Rodgers “at this time.”

Now with Wilson landing in New York, that leaves the Steelers remaining in the Rodgers sweepstakes

Before free agency began, the Steelers expressed a desire for Wilson to return. But the writing on the wall quickly became the Steelers weren’t very interested in signing Wilson.

In addition to the Giants, Wilson also garnered interest from the Cleveland Browns.

