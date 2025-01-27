Hi, Subscriber

Art Rooney II Gives Telling Update on Steelers QB Future

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II shared what he'd prefer the team do at quarterback this offseason.

For the second straight offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have major quarterback questions. Last year, the team completely revamped its quarterback room in search of answers behind center. But that’s not what Steelers owner Art Rooney II would prefer the team do again.

On January 27, Rooney told reporters he wants to see either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields return in 2025. Rooney added that the organization is exploring the possibility of also drafting a quarterback over the next two years.

“My preference would be to sign one of those quarterbacks [Russell Wilson or Justin Fields],” Rooney said, via 93.7 The Fan. “Obviously, we will be looking in the draft as well either this year or next.

“[Quarterback] has to be the priority.”

Wilson started his Steelers career 6-1 but lost his last five games, including the playoffs. Fields experienced similar early success, beginning 3-0 in his first three Pittsburgh starts. Fields finished the 2024 campaign 4-2 as a starter.

Art Rooney II Wants Either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to Return

After their late season collapse, it’s surprising the Steelers essentially want to keep the status quo at quarterback. The Steelers failed to score more than 17 points in any of their final five games. It was the first time that happened over a five-game stretch for Pittsburgh since 1969.

But there aren’t expected to be a lot of free agent quarterback options for the Steelers better than Wilson or Fields. The team also owns the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That will make it difficult to find an immediate starter behind center in the draft, especially when the incoming quarterback class is not highly regarded.

The Steelers likely won’t have the cap space to re-sign both Wilson and Fields. So, if they like both, the team will have to choose one over the other.

A lot of insiders, including The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, have reported Fields is the most likely to return. Fields has said he would like to be back in Pittsburgh. But during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on January 22, Wilson expressed a strong desire to be back too.

Wilson gave the Steelers offense a boost with his deep-ball ability. But the offense struggled to adjust when defenses began taking away his down-field options. After the season, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn’t have a great working relationship.

That could make Fields the front runner to return. But the Steelers haven’t confirmed Smith will definitely be back in 2025.

Who Could the Steelers Draft at QB in 2025?

An anonymous NFL executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Steelers could draft a quarterback “fairly high” in the 2025 draft. But it’s difficult to project who they might target.

Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney tweeted that the team has shown “quite a bit of interest” in Missouri quarterback Brady Cook. The Steelers have met with him twice this offseason.

But Cook isn’t currently projected to be drafted before Day 3.

The Steelers have three selections on the first two days of the 2025 NFL draft. They have other needs at wide receiver, defensive line and in the secondary that it’s hardly a guarantee they will select a signal caller in the first three rounds.

On Day 3, the Steelers hold five picks, three of which are in the seventh round.

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

