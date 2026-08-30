Steelers Release Former 1st-Round Pick in 2nd Wave of Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued trimming their roster ahead of Sunday’s deadline. In the team’s second wave of cuts, they released two players, including a former first-round pick.

The Steelers announced Saturday they parted ways with linebacker Jamin Davis and wide receiver Levi Wentz.

The Washington Commanders selected Davis at No. 19 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had been with the Steelers since early June.

Davis has started 37 games in his NFL career. Last season, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz is a local product who attended Pine-Richland High School. He signed with the Steelers on June 15 after inking a deal with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Steelers Release LB Jamin Davis

Getty Linebacker Jamin Davis didn’t make the Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster.

Davis began his career as an inside linebacker. He started eight games as a rookie in Washington and then became a full-time starter during his second season of 2022.

By the end of his Commanders tenure, Davis was playing more along the edge. But in October 2024, Washington released the linebacker.

Since then, Davis has been on a tour around the league. He’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Raiders in addition to the Steelers.

During the regular season, Davis has played for the Vikings and Raiders since his Washington exit. In two games with the Raiders last season, he posted three combined tackles.

The Steelers had Davis listed as an edge rusher on their training camp roster. That always made Davis a long shot to make the roster.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are all edge rushers locked to make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster. Davis’ best chance at a roster spot with the Steelers was probably one of those edge rushers suffering an injury this month.

Steelers Also Release WR Levi Wentz

Getty Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Jamin Davis and wide receiver Levi Wentz on Saturday.

Wentz was the other player the Steelers cut ties with Saturday. The receiver was a feel-good story with the Steelers as a player who attended a local high school.

But similar to Davis, Wentz didn’t have an easy path to a roster spot. Pundits expect the Steelers to keep DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek on their Week 1 roster. And at training camp, the Steelers had roughly twice as many receivers at training camp.

Wentz will now try to find his first regular season opportunity although the wideout might also be a candidate for the Steelers practice squad.

In three preseason contests this month, Wentz had one catch for nine yards. At Kansas last season, Wentz posted 16 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also played college football at Old Dominion and Albany.

The Steelers released Davis and Wentz on Saturday after parting ways with 11 players Friday. Those 11 players were tight end Jaheim Bell, offensive lineman Greg Crippen, defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, defensive back Jack Henderson, defensive back Brandon Hill, wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James, defensive back Tamon Lynum, defensive back Daryl Porter, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Alex Tecza and wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.

On Saturday, the Steelers also traded offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

Although they started early, the Steelers still have 23 roster cuts to make. The deadline to do so is 6 pm ET Sunday.